How to get Wooden Parts in Manor Lords

Some advanced materials in Manor Lords require several steps and dedicated buildings to obtain. One of these materials is Wooden Parts, and here’s how to get and use them in Manor Lords.

How to make Wooden Parts in Manor Lords

I thought gears were supposed to be useful? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Wooden Parts in Manor Lords, you need a Burgage Plot with the Joiner’s Workshop extension. Build a Burgage Plot with an extension slot, get it up to level two, and build the extension for four Planks. After you build the extension, click on the Burgage Plot, and in the General tab, switch the production focus to Wooden Parts since it produces Small Shields by default.

When you build the extension, the family living in this house transforms into Artisans who can’t be assigned to any other job, which is something to consider when choosing a Burgage Plot for the upgrade. The family will then produce Wooden Parts from two Planks and send them to the Storehouse in your town.

What are Wooden Parts used for in Manor Lords?

Although Wooden Parts are classified as Construction material, there’s no current use for them apart from trading. They may be used to construct buildings or upgrades in future updates, but for now, the only thing you can do is sell them.

If you are like me and always keep your Logging Camp and Sawmill running, you probably have a big stash of unused Planks. In that case, you can make and export Wooden Parts using the Trading Post. Open the Trading Post, set the Trade Rule for Wooden Parts to Export, and choose the desired Surplus. I recommend entering one because you don’t need the Parts for anything else.

Each Wooden Part sells for five Regional Wealth, serving as a nice money boost. You also don’t need a Trade Route to sell Wooden Parts, so don’t worry if you didn’t lean into trade or get things like the Trade Logistics development branch.

