How to redeem Madden 24 pre-order bonuses

Pre-ordering a title has become more and more appealing over the years. With pre-order bonuses convincing players to reach out for their wallets a little early, Madden 24 fans are looking to hit the ground running and build their rosters as strong as possible from the get-go.

The list of bonuses for Madden 24 is stacked, but most will be wondering whether those rewards were delivered to their accounts. EA has been aiming to make redemptions as seamless as possible, to a point where players may not even notice.

Where to redeem Madden 24 pre-order bonuses

If you’ve digitally pre-ordered Madden 24, your pre-order bonuses will be delivered to your account automatically once you first load into the game. You can check them one by one in their respective sections to ensure everything’s in place.

Related: Madden 24 companion app, explained

Players who’ve physically pre-ordered Madden 24 will have to follow a different procedure. Physical boxes will come bundled with codes that need to be redeemed to unlock bonuses. The redemption process will depend on your gaming platform.

Xbox users will need to use the Redeem option located in the Store interface.

PS5 users can access the Redeem Codes section by selecting their account’s display picture on the top right corner.

After entering your code, you’ll be shown what you’re about to unlock, and upon accepting the redeemables they should become accessible in Madden 24.

Upon unlocking your rewards, you can jump into Madden 24, and start working on your squad to challenge everyone via crossplay.

About the author