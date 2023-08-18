Madden 24 companion app explained

Manage your Ultimate Team and Franchise on the go.

Madden 24 is now fully released after a period of early access and fans of Ultimate Team will now be waiting for the companion app.

The Madden 24 companion app will allow players to manage their Ultimate Team from their mobile devices or web browser, making it possible to buy or sell players through the Auction House, earn rewards on the go, and manage your lineup.

The companion app also allows you to manage your Franchise on the go too by using Commissioner Controls, advancing weeks, exporting roster data, and simulating games.

Those features make the Madden 24 companion app the best option for players away from their console or PC that have tasks they want to complete, making sure you don’t miss out on anything important.

Unfortunately, the Madden 24 companion app was not available throughout early access, so fans have faced a wait for this feature.

Madden 24 companion app release date

No official release date has been announced for the Madden 24 companion app so far, although history from previous iterations of the game suggests that the wait will not be a long one.

Previously, the Madden companion app has gone live on the release date of the game or the following day, so we can speculate the app will be live on Aug. 18th or 19th.

Of course, this is yet to be confirmed so should be taken with a pinch of salt, as there may be a change in protocol for Madden 24 that leads to a later release of the companion app.

About the author