Can you play Madden 24 cross-platform? This is a question many friends with different primary gaming platforms want answered, preferably with a positive response. EA has been slow to implement crossplay across its main titles this generation, but the tides are finally changing.

The first ray of light for Madden 24 was the announcement that another Electronic Arts sports title, EA FC 24, will have full cross-platform multiplayer support. That’s a first for the series formerly known as FIFA, and this news inspired hope that the same treatment will be given to Madden NFL 24.

Is Madden 24 crossplay?

Thankfully, the signs proved to be correct, and Madden NFL 24 does support crossplay. Madden fans should be used to caveats by now, so don’t be too shocked by the fact there’s one here as well. Madden 24 crossplay is only limited to current generation consoles and PC. Brace yourself for another year without any type of crossplay if you bought the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

That was the story for the Madden NFL series until this year, which was always a point of critique by the community. Though PS4 and Xbox One users will undoubtedly be disappointed that their fully priced AAA game doesn’t have the same features as the same AAA game on different platforms, having any crossplay at all is a significant improvement from the nothing we had in years past.

How to enable crossplay in Madden 24

Enabling and disabling Madden 24 crossplay on PC and PlayStation 5 is easy: Just open the Settings menu and go to the dedicated crossplay section. You can switch crossplay on and off from there at will.

Xbox wants you to really work for that cross-platform gaming, and it will take some intense menu navigation to enable or disable Madden NFL 24 crossplay on Xbox Series X|S. For starters, you can’t turn crossplay on or off from within Madden 24, you’ll have to surf through the Xbox console settings.

How to enable Madden 24 crossplay on Xbox Series X|S

Open the Xbox console menu

Go to Profile & system

Open Settings

Go to Account settings

Open Privacy & online safety

Click on Xbox privacy

Open View details & customize

Click on Communication & multiplayer

Under the “You can join cross-network play” tab, select Allow to enable crossplay, or Block to disable it

The best news we have for Xbox Series X|S users is that crossplay is enabled by default. If you’ve never touched your cross-platform settings, you won’t have to embark on this point-and-click adventure in order to play Madden NFL 24 with your PS5 and PC friends.

