Legends of Runeterra reveals Shadow Isles spoilers are next

Riot Games revealed the next Legends of Runeterra spoilers will come from the Shadow Isles region with its “Thresh Showcase” and “Nothing is Sacred” videos.

A new set and over 120 cards are set to release in LoR on April 30 with the digital card game’s official launch on PC and mobile. Two regions have already been showcased: Demacia and Freljord. And it seems like the next set of LoR spoilers will feature the Shadow Isles region based on the “Nothing is Sacred” video released today on Twitter.

Nothing is sacred pic.twitter.com/D0vGpjifGT — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 12, 2020

Rumors regarding the new Shadow Isles champion have been narrowed down to two possibilities, either Maokai or Nocturne. The two League champions are complete opposites of one another. Maokai is Treant who fights against the horrors created within the Shadow Isles and Nocturne is the epitome of all that is evil within the region.

Based on the release of previous LoR spoilers that showcased the new champions Quinn and Sejuani, a Shadow Isles champ may get revealed tomorrow and a new Tales of Runeterra video short will likely drop sometime today. With the release of the “Thresh Showcase” video yesterday, the Chain Warden might also play a role in the upcoming Runeterra short.

The new set and global mobile launch of LoR will release on April 30. Players on PC will have access to all the new cards on April 28.