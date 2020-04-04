Over 120 cards and a new region are coming to Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games revealed today that a new region and over 120 cards are coming to Legends of Runeterra at the end of April.

Set to release on April 30, the LoR open beta will come to an end. Included in the official launch are over 120 new cards and a new region available via PC on April 28 and mobile April 30.

The LoR open beta has six regions, each containing 49 cards and four champions, for a total of 24 champions and 294 cards. Upon the game’s official release on April 30, players will have access to 35 champions and over 400 cards in total.

Champions per region will likely increase to five, adding 11 more to the total card pool. Each existing region should receive a minimum of five new cards as well, increasing the total card pool to a minimum of 413. No cards or champions have been revealed at this time but LoR spoilers are expected to start dropping in the coming weeks, according to Riot.

The scheduled launch time for LoR 1.0 is on April 4 at 12pm CT. A mobile version of the digital card game will also release at the same time for IOS and Android phones. Details of the LoR mobile launch can be found here. Players who sign in prior to May 8 via PC or mobile will receive an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian.

In addition to a new set with the official launch of LoR, players who participated in the open beta will experience a Ranked reset. Details breaking down the ladder reset can be found here.