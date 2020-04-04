Here’s everything you need to know about Legends of Runeterra’s ranked reset and beta rewards

With today’s big announcement for the launch of Legends of Runeterra, a lot of changes and awards await.

Legends of Runeterra’s launch out of beta entails an entirely new region and official global mobile release. But in addition to these big releases, upcoming rewards and ranked resets are on the way for players who have already participated in the closed and open betas.

For those who participated in the beta or who join during the initial launch, an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian can be claimed if you can log into LoR before May 8. The day after is when you should be expecting your new free Guardian. If you don’t see it in your account after two days, you should contact Riot’s Player Support.

Players invested in ranked play should also expect ranked rewards and a reset to their ranks. The reward is a beta season-exclusive icon that’s based on the highest rank you attained to celebrate your first climb during LoR’s initial release.

Afterward, your rank will reset for the next post-launch season based on how high you climbed during the beta season:

Master accounts will drop 800 LP (eight divisions)

Diamond and Platinum accounts will drop 750 LP (six divisions + 50 LP)

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675 LP (six divisions and 75 LP)

Bronze and Iron accounts will reset to the lowest rank of Iron IV

The next post-launch season is expected to last about two months with another set of ranked rewards to claim after it concludes. More details based on the next ranked season will come during the launch edition of the patch notes.

LoR officially launches on April 30 for both PC and mobile.