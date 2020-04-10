Sejuani to join the Freljord champion roster in Legends of Runeterra

Conquer the cold with the leader of the Winter’s Claw.

Card reveal season for Legends of Runeterra’s official release is underway, and today, Riot Games revealed a champion hailing from Freljord alongside a new keyword.

Sejuani is the champion that Riot unveiled in today’s teasers. She’s a six-cost champion unit boasting five power and six health with Overwhelm and a powerful play ability that gives an enemy Frostbite and the new keyword, Vulnerable, for the round. She reaches her leveled form when you’ve dealt damage to the enemy Nexus in five different rounds in that game.



Image via Riot Games

Sejuani’s leveled form is also six-cost with +1/+1 in stats and the same keyword and play ability. The main difference is her new ability: The first time she sees you damage the enemy Nexus each round, she Frostbites all enemies, allowing all of your other attacking units to feel safer.

The new keyword Vulnerable makes it so an enemy can challenge the Vulnerable unit, forcing it to block. This helps make enemy units less evasive, allowing you to kill high-priority targets through combat.

Sejuani will join the champion roster when LoR is officially released for PC and mobile on April 30.