Legends of Runeterra pros emerge from Monokuma tournament

BruisedByGod and FreshLobster claimed the North American and European titles this morning from the Legends of Runetera Monokuma tournament.

Featuring over 300 competitors, the sixth LoR Monokuma event was the largest grassroots community tournament in the game to date. BruisedByGod (BBG) claimed the NA title while FreshLobster won the EU pool. Both players also won the NA and EU pools at last week’s LoR JamFest tournament, solidifying themselves as future pros to watch for.

BBG consistently ranks among the top 10 most-watched LoR streamers on Twitch and he’s the creator of the Demacia Bannerman deck, one of the most-played decks this past weekend. This was FreshLobster’s second Monokuma tournament final, losing to Annie Desu in the EU pool two weeks ago.

The top-eight in the EU pool this past weekend also featured MegaMogwai, a former Magic: The Gathering streamer and pro who’s officially switched over to LoR.

Lost in the semis, faced some very strong players and the last match was super tight. Overall happy with my performance, and very proud of my lineup.



I gotta say, I believe competitive Runeterra has a very bright future.



I'll try to do better next time. Cheers! — Mogwai (@MegaMogwai) April 6, 2020

MegaMogwai and Swimstrim consistently dominate viewership among LoR streamers on Twitch. Mogwai is the creator of several top-meta decks and he added another with a unique Lux Aristocrats anti-Bannerman deck that he brought to the Monokuma tournament, earning him a seat in the semifinals.

Several other top LoR players who are making a name for themselves via community tournaments or as streamers on Twitch also competed this past weekend, including Swimstrim, AllNewBagels, Annie Desu, Gummi, LootGamingLounge, Presto, Prismaticism, Naidai, and Team Liquid’s Hyped_AF.

There’s no denying that a competitive LoR scene is emerging. It’s growing at a rapid rate via weekly community tournaments like Monokuma and JamFest, along with Riot-sponsored events such as the Korean Invitational and EU Creators Invitational.

With the official launch of LoR taking place on April 28 and a mobile release on April 30, the game’s esports scene may evolve sooner than expected.