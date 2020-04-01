Legends of Runeterra Monokuma tournament increases in size and prize pool

Watch or compete against the best LoR players in EU and NA.

The Monokuma’s Duels of Runeterra tournament has beefed up its prize pool and entry size for this weekend, leading the Legends of Runeterra grassroots tournaments trend in Europe and North America.

Top streamers and Master tier level LoR players like Swim, BBG, Bagels, Hyped, Gummi, CassanovaHOTS, Shouix, and Annie Desu have consistently played within previous Monokuma tournaments. From April 4 to 6, the sixth Duels of Runeterra kicks off for anyone who wants a shot at being the best in LoR.

A total of 162 entrants competed in the last Monokuma tournament and the numbers are expected to increase with this weekend’s event. Players can register to play via the Duels of Runeterra smash.gg site, which includes joining the Discord. The schedule includes two days of Swiss format rounds with a few added details from previous tournaments.

Day one: Swiss format of five to six rounds. Top X will be seeded for Day two Swiss.

Dynamic Qualification: Previous tournaments relied upon a static number of qualification slots given to each pool. But the upcoming event this weekend will have slots available proportional to the number of people signed up for that pool.

Day two: Three to five Swiss rounds, depending on the number of finalists that will play together in the first finalist pool before being put into top-eight single elimination.

The Monokuma tournament also follows the Korea Invitational format: best-of-three games with three decks and one ban. It’s also Conquest, meaning players can’t use a winning deck a second time in a best-of-three match. This allows for a diverse meta that showcases players’ skills across multiple LoR archetypes.

The LoR tournament is expected to be streamed from multiple competitors (Swimstrim, BBG, Gummi, Hyped_AF, and more). Specific slots have been advocated in EU and NA for those who are interested in casting the tournament. NA rounds begin on April 4 at 5pm CT, featuring a $200 total prize pool.