Here are the best Legends of Runeterra streamers to watch on Twitch

Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games’ new digital card game, has been released into open beta and there are several streamers that every player should be watching.

It’s been less than a week since the LoR open beta launched and many veteran CCG streamers have already transitioned over to playing the new title. There are a few part-time digital card game streamers who are worth checking out as well.

From crafting top-tier decks in the open meta to fun plays that still win games, here are the best LoR streamers that everyone should be watching.

Sean “Swimstrim” Huguenard

Swimstrim, or Swim for short, has been playing CCGs since 1993. Most notably known by Gwent players as a master of deckbuilding, Swimstrim has already crafted two of the most popular decks in LoR. He even launched his own website, offering decklists and tips for crafting the ideal constructed deck in ranked.

Miguel “MegaM0gwai” Guerrero

M0gwai was also at one time a dedicated Gwent streamer who transitioned over to MTG Arena and was good enough to compete against the best Magic pros in the world at Mythic Championship VII. Similar to Swimstrim, M0gwai has a knack for deckbuilding and is never shy about explaining his plays. He’s also interactive with chat throughout the stream and is entertaining.

Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener

Former Dota 2 and Hearthstone player Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener has transitioned to LoR and he’s climbing the ladder quickly. TidesofTime doesn’t always have a lot to say, but his play speaks for itself. He also doesn’t make excuses for misplays and is willing to take the time to explain where the better line of play was. TidesofTime is good about answering questions from the chat, too, and has solid Constructed deckbuilding skills.

Saucymailman

Saucymailman has one of the best Twitch names and he’s talented when it comes to playing CCGs. Most notably known for streaming Hearthstone, Saucymailman has also added LoR to his lineup. He’s already put out solid content on how to build a budget deck, which is ideal for FTP players. Saucymailman takes the time to explain the strengths and weaknesses of his constructed decks, too.

Emanuel “ManuS” Sutor

With almost a decade of competitive MTG tabletop and Hearthstone experience, new and veteran players can benefit from watching ManuS. His strengths are in Constructed and Draft, going 7-0 in expeditions. And when he’s drafting, ManuS takes the time to explain each block of possible cards, detailing the strengths and weaknesses of each. For players seeking to step up their expedition draft skills, ManuS has you covered.

Josh “AskJoshy” Sutherland

From StarCraft II to Overwatch, AskJoshy knows his esports. And prior to the open beta launch of LoR, he was educating players on the best decks to play. AskJoshy might not be known as a digital card player, but he’s got skill, is entertaining, and teaches while he plays. For players who want to watch Constructed and Draft play, AskJoshy takes the time to play both formats. His understanding of LoR cards and synergies can help even the best players improve their game as well.

Honorable mention: David “Phreakstream” Turley

Phreak is most notably known as an LCS shoutcaster who has talent when it comes to deciphering LoR. He doesn’t stream as often as the others do, but when Phreak is online, he’s worth watching—especially if he’s playing the LoR expedition. Similar to ManuS, Phreak has a deep understanding of how card synergies and curves come together in a Draft format. He’ll be the first to admit that he isn’t an expert and might be wrong sometimes, though.