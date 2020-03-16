Here are the Legends of Runeterra 0.9.2 patch notes

The second large scale balance and card update for the Legends of Runeterra open beta drops tomorrow, containing reworks and gameplay improvements.
Patch 0.9.2 is packed with minor nerfs and buffs applied to LoR champions, units, and spells. The update also includes gameplay improvements and additional Expedition tweaks. From a rework of Kalista and the entire Mageseekers package to Shadow Isles nerfs, here’s a full rundown of the LoR 0.9.2 open beta patch notes.
LoR champion nerfs and buffs
Kalista (level one)
- Health increased from two to three.
- Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while we are bonded. Level Up: I’ve seen 3+ allies die.
- New text: [Fearsome] Level up: Four allies die.
Kalista (level two)
- Health increased from three to four.
- Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while we are bonded. Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge our bond. Level Up: I’ve seen 4+allies die.
- New text: [Fearsome] The first time I attack each round, revive an attacking [Ephemeral] copy of the [Strongest] dead allied follower. This round, we’re bonded and it takes damage for me.
Hecarim (level one)
- Health decreased from six to five.
- Old level up: You’ve attacked with 8+ [Ephemeral] units.
- New level up: You’ve attacked with 7+ [Ephemeral] units.
Hecarim (level two)
- Health decreased from seven to six.
- Old text: Attack: Summon two attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +2|+0.
- New text: Summon two attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +3|+0.
LoR unit nerfs and buffs
Mageseeker Inciter
- Power increased from one to four.
- Health reduced from four to three.
- Old text: Discard a spell to grant me Power equal to its cost.
- New text: Grant me +2|+2 once you’ve cast a six-cost spell this game.
Mageseeker Investigator
- Old text: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.
- New Text: Create a {Detain} once you’ve cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
Mageseeker Persuader
- Cost reduced from six to two.
- Power reduced from four to three.
- Health increased from one to two.
- Old text: [Challenger] Play: Discard a spell to grant me Health equal to its cost.
- New text: Grant me +1|+1 and [Challenger] once you’ve cast a 6 cost spell this game.
Crowd Favorite
- Health reduced from two to one.
Troop of Elnuks
- Old text: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.
- New text: Play: For the top six cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk, and shuffle the rest into your deck.
Navori Conspirator
- Power reduced from three to two.
Chump Wump
- Health reduced from four to three.
Unstable Voltician
- Old text: When I’m summoned, grant me +4|+0 and [Quick Attack] if you’ve cast a six cost spell this game.
- New text: Grant me +4|+0 and [Quick Attack] once you’ve cast a six-cost spell this game.
The Rekindler
- Cost increased from six to seven.
LoR spells nerfed and buffed
Poro Snax
- Cost reduced from four to three.
Iceborn Legacy
- Cost increased from three to five
- Old text: [Burst] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1|+1.
- New text:[Slow] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +2|+2.
Pack Mentality
- Old text: Give an ally and other allies of its group +3|+3 and [Overwhelm] this round.
- New text: Give allies +2|+2 and Overwhelm.
Flash of Brilliance
- Old text: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.
- New text: Create a random spell that costs 6+ in hand. Refill your spell mana.
Rummage
- Old text: To play, discard two. Draw two.
- New text: To play, discard two. Draw two. If you have exactly one other card in hand, discard one to draw one.
Mark of the Isles
- Old text: Grant an ally +3|+3 and [Ephemeral].
- New text: Grant an ally +2|+2 and [Ephemeral].
Black Spear
- Cost increased from two to three.
Brood Awakening
- Cost reduced from six to five.
Spectral Rider
- Power decreased from three to two.
Onslaught of Shadows
- Cost decreased from three to two.
A detailed breakdown of every nerf and buff can be found here.
Watchlist
As mentioned in the LoR State of the Open Beta, Elise and Frenzied Skitterer are on the watchlist. With recent changes made to Shadow Isles spells, the team is hoping spider packages are slightly less efficient than before. Glimpse Beyond and Shadow Assasin were also added to the watchlist. Additional details surrounding these two new additions to the LoR watchlist can be found here.
Gameplay improvements
- Timer efficiency was improved by putting time back on the turn timer after a burst spell is cast. Additional time was also added to a player’s time clock after an opponent casts burst spells on theirs.
- Smoother blocking and clearer action cues.
- Puffcap animations have been sped up.
- Draven’s Spinning Axe’s animation speed has been increased.
- Level two Hecarim visuals have been sped up.
- Effects with Eager Apprentice, Inspiring Mentor, and Tortured Prodigy have been increased.
- Discard animation has been sped up.
- Language support in Spanish (LatAm) and Portuguese (Brazil) with more on the way.
Expeditions
Several archetypes received minor changes once again, including Demacian Steel, Shroom and Boom, and Battle Scars. A full breakdown of every adjustment made in the Expedition mode can be found here.
Bug fixes
- Players should now be able to edit/save decks even if they’re at the deck maximum.
- Players should no longer occasionally get stuck in full art view when receiving a friend challenge.
- Plaza Guardian and Scuttlegeist no longer revert to their full mana cost after being summoned.
- The Rekindler is now highlighted in hand when it will successfully revive a champion.
- Black Spear and Shunpo can now target allies.
- Dawn and Dusk should no longer occasionally cause pink streaks when cast.
- Accelerated Purrsuit’s resolution animation should now play correctly.
- Spinning Axe VFX cleaned up.
- “I survived” effects on units should no longer activate when units are dealt zero base damage.
- Miscellaneous crash fixes.
- Miscellaneous card font fixes.