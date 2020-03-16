Here are the Legends of Runeterra 0.9.2 patch notes

The second large scale balance and card update for the Legends of Runeterra open beta drops tomorrow, containing reworks and gameplay improvements.

Patch 0.9.2 is packed with minor nerfs and buffs applied to LoR champions, units, and spells. The update also includes gameplay improvements and additional Expedition tweaks. From a rework of Kalista and the entire Mageseekers package to Shadow Isles nerfs, here’s a full rundown of the LoR 0.9.2 open beta patch notes.

LoR champion nerfs and buffs

Kalista (level one)

Health increased from two to three.

Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while we are bonded. Level Up: I’ve seen 3+ allies die.

New text: [Fearsome] Level up: Four allies die.

Kalista (level two)

Health increased from three to four.

Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while we are bonded. Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge our bond. Level Up: I’ve seen 4+allies die.

New text: [Fearsome] The first time I attack each round, revive an attacking [Ephemeral] copy of the [Strongest] dead allied follower. This round, we’re bonded and it takes damage for me.

Hecarim (level one)

Health decreased from six to five.

Old level up: You’ve attacked with 8+ [Ephemeral] units.

New level up: You’ve attacked with 7+ [Ephemeral] units.

Hecarim (level two)

Health decreased from seven to six.

Old text: Attack: Summon two attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +2|+0.

New text: Summon two attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +3|+0.

LoR unit nerfs and buffs

Mageseeker Inciter

Power increased from one to four.

Health reduced from four to three.

Old text: Discard a spell to grant me Power equal to its cost.

New text: Grant me +2|+2 once you’ve cast a six-cost spell this game.

Mageseeker Investigator

Old text: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.

New Text: Create a {Detain} once you’ve cast a 6+ cost spell this game.

Mageseeker Persuader

Cost reduced from six to two.

Power reduced from four to three.

Health increased from one to two.

Old text: [Challenger] Play: Discard a spell to grant me Health equal to its cost.

New text: Grant me +1|+1 and [Challenger] once you’ve cast a 6 cost spell this game.

Crowd Favorite

Health reduced from two to one.

Troop of Elnuks

Old text: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.

New text: Play: For the top six cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk, and shuffle the rest into your deck.

Navori Conspirator

Power reduced from three to two.

Chump Wump

Health reduced from four to three.

Unstable Voltician

Old text: When I’m summoned, grant me +4|+0 and [Quick Attack] if you’ve cast a six cost spell this game.

New text: Grant me +4|+0 and [Quick Attack] once you’ve cast a six-cost spell this game.

The Rekindler

Cost increased from six to seven.

LoR spells nerfed and buffed

Poro Snax

Cost reduced from four to three.

Iceborn Legacy

Cost increased from three to five

Old text: [Burst] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1|+1.

New text:[Slow] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +2|+2.

Pack Mentality

Old text: Give an ally and other allies of its group +3|+3 and [Overwhelm] this round.

New text: Give allies +2|+2 and Overwhelm.

Flash of Brilliance

Old text: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.

New text: Create a random spell that costs 6+ in hand. Refill your spell mana.

Rummage

Old text: To play, discard two. Draw two.

New text: To play, discard two. Draw two. If you have exactly one other card in hand, discard one to draw one.

Mark of the Isles

Old text: Grant an ally +3|+3 and [Ephemeral].

New text: Grant an ally +2|+2 and [Ephemeral].

Black Spear

Cost increased from two to three.

Brood Awakening

Cost reduced from six to five.

Spectral Rider

Power decreased from three to two.

Onslaught of Shadows

Cost decreased from three to two.

A detailed breakdown of every nerf and buff can be found here.

Watchlist

As mentioned in the LoR State of the Open Beta, Elise and Frenzied Skitterer are on the watchlist. With recent changes made to Shadow Isles spells, the team is hoping spider packages are slightly less efficient than before. Glimpse Beyond and Shadow Assasin were also added to the watchlist. Additional details surrounding these two new additions to the LoR watchlist can be found here.

Gameplay improvements

Timer efficiency was improved by putting time back on the turn timer after a burst spell is cast. Additional time was also added to a player’s time clock after an opponent casts burst spells on theirs.

Smoother blocking and clearer action cues.

Puffcap animations have been sped up.

Draven’s Spinning Axe’s animation speed has been increased.

Level two Hecarim visuals have been sped up.

Effects with Eager Apprentice, Inspiring Mentor, and Tortured Prodigy have been increased.

Discard animation has been sped up.

Language support in Spanish (LatAm) and Portuguese (Brazil) with more on the way.

Expeditions

Several archetypes received minor changes once again, including Demacian Steel, Shroom and Boom, and Battle Scars. A full breakdown of every adjustment made in the Expedition mode can be found here.

