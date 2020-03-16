Here’s every nerf and buff from Legends of Runeterra’s 0.9.2 update

A rework has been applied to Legends of Runeterra champions Kalista and Hecarim, along with many minor alterations to various units and spells in the 0.9.2 patch.

The LoR team continues its nerf and buff trend in patch 0.9.2 with a bunch of minor changes and tweaks that are intended to reduce overpowered champions like Hecarim while increasing Expedition and Constructed play to Poro archetypes.

LoR Champion nerfs and buffs

Failing to perform at levels the LoR team was satisfied with, Kalista has received a buff in Patch 0.9.2. Hecarim, on the other hand, has been reworked with a nerf and buff after overperforming in the meta.

Kalista

Following LoR Patch 0.9.1, Kalista was the least played champion. Her buffs are designed to improve her playability in Ephemeral and Fearsome Aggro decks.

Kalista (level one)

Health increased from two to three.

Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while we are bonded. Level Up: I’ve seen 3+ allies die.

New text: [Fearsome] Level up: Four allies die.

Kalista (level two)

Health increased from three to four.

Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while we are bonded. Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge our bond. Level Up: I’ve seen 4+allies die.

New text: [Fearsome] The first time I attack each round, revive an attacking [Ephemeral] copy of the [Strongest] dead allied follower. This round, we’re bonded and it takes damage for me.

Hecarim

The adjustments made to Hecarim reduce the champion’s ability to perform as a finisher when combined with other regions but strengthen him when played in Ephemeral builds.

Hecarim (level one)

Health decreased from six to five.

Old level up: You’ve attacked with 8+ [Ephemeral] units.

New level up: You’ve attacked with 7+ [Ephemeral] units.

Hecarim (level two)

Health decreased from seven to six.

Old text: Attack: Summon two attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +2|+0.

New text: Summon two attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +3|+0.

The nerfs to Hecarim include Spectral Rider receiving a power reduction from three to two.

LoR unit nerfs and buffs

To shake up the LoR meta, buffs were given to three Mageseeker units. And due to Elnuk’s RNG madness, the Freljord beasts suffered a slight nerf. Nerfs were also applied to Navori Conspirator and Chump Wump. Border Lookout was given an upgrade into the Dauntless Vanguard, now named Vanguard Lookout, and classified as an Elite unit.

Mageseeker package

Mageseekers serve Demacia by removing spell casters from society. Ironically, they often use magic, making them an ideal fit in LoR spell archetypes. Adjustments were made to improve gameplay with champions like Lux, relying on players to cast spells that cost six or more.

Mageseeker Inciter

Power increased from one to four.

Health reduced from four to three.

Old text: Discard a spell to grant me Power equal to its cost.

New text: Grant me +2|+2 once you’ve cast a 6 cost spell this game.

Mageseeker Investigator

Old text: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.

New Text: Create a {Detain} once you’ve cast a 6+ cost spell this game.

Mageseeker Persuader

Cost reduced from six to two.

Power reduced from four to three.

Health increased from one to two.

Old text: [Challenger] Play: Discard a spell to grant me Health equal to its cost.

New text: Grant me +1|+1 and [Challenger] once you’ve cast a 6 cost spell this game.

Crowd Favorite

A nerf to Crowd Favorite was bound to happen after performing too well in Noxus aggro builds. The go-wide unit received a health reduction from two to one, slightly increasing his vulnerability.

Troop of Elnuks

In response to RNG playing too large of a role in Troop of Elnuks, as mentioned in the LoR State of the Open Beta, the text has been nerfed. This should prevent a large number of Elnuks from flooding the board while keeping the card still playable with certain archetypes, like Frost Control.

Old text: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.

New text: Play: For the top six cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk and shuffle the rest into your deck.

Navori Conspirator

Considered one of the most powerful Elusive cards in conjunction with Inspired Mentor, or Omen Hawk, his power was reduced from three to two.

Chump Wump

Chump Wump has overperformed in P&Z builds, where the region is supposed to have weak unit stats. The mushroom lover’s health was reduced from four to three, but its power remains the same.

Unstable Voltician

With several adjustments made to the Mageseeker package, Unstable Voltician has also been slightly altered. Much like Mageseekers, Unstable Volitician now pops off when a player casts a six cost or more spell during the game.

Old text: When I’m summoned, grant me +4|+0 and [Quick Attack] if you’ve cast a six cost spell this game.

New text: Grant me +4|+0 and [Quick Attack] once you’ve cast a six cost spell this game.

The Rekindler

In addition to Hecarim overperforming with a variety of region builds, The Rekindler has also proven to be too efficient. The LoR team hopes that an increase in its cost, from six to seven, will slow its play level down.

LoR spells nerfed and buffed

From Shadow Isles nerfs to multiple spell buffs that increase power levels in Poro archetypes, here are all the spell changes from LoR 0.9.2 update.

Poro package and more

Poros was recorded as the worst archetype in Expeditions. To increase their play potential in Constructed and Expedition, several key spells were adjusted.

Poro Snax

Cost reduced from four to three.

Iceborn Legacy

Cost increased from three to five

Old text: [Burst] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1|+1.

New text:[Slow] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +2|+2.

Pack Mentality

Old text: Give an ally and other allies of its group +3|+3 and [Overwhelm] this round.

New text: Give allies +2|+2 and Overwhelm.

Shadow Isles nerfs

As noted in the LoR State of the Open Beta, Shadow Isles has proven itself as one of the most powerful regions. Several adjustments were made to spells that were heavily featured and underplayed since the last update.

Mark of the Isles

Old text: Grant an ally +3|+3 and [Ephemeral].

New text: Grant an ally +2|+2 and [Ephemeral].

Black Spear

Cost increased from two to three.

Brood Awakening

Cost reduced from six to five.

Spectral Rider

Power decreased from three to two.

Onslaught of Shadows

Cost decreased from three to two.

Archetype balances and improvements

Flash of Brilliance

Used in Control decks, Flash of Brilliance has proven itself a tad too perficient, resulting in numerous Turrets by Heimerdinger with Elusive or Ezreal pumping off multiple Mystic Shots to an opponents Nexus for a win. A nerf to the spell keeps it worthy of playing without upsetting the balance.

Old text: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.

New text: Create a random spell that costs 6+ in hand. Refill your spell mana.

Rummage

Another change made in the LoR 0.9.2 update includes Rummage, tweaking the spell to improve gameplay with Jinx.