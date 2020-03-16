Here’s every Expedition change in Legends of Runeterra’s 0.9.2 update

A total of nine archetypes have received minor adjustments in the Legends of Runeterra Expedition mode.

After adjusting three archetypes within the LoR 0.9.0 patch, Riot Games determined additional changes were needed in Expeditions. Demacian Steel and Noxian Might took hits while Shroom and Boom and Battle Scars were buffed to improve overall performance.

Here’s every LoR Expedition mode change that was made in the 0.9.2 update.

Demacian Steel

Demacian Steel was nerfed four weeks ago with the 0.9.0 patch, adding Chain Vest into the mix. But the archetype continued to dominate Expeditions, forcing another nerf in the LoR 0.9.2 update.

Added: Mobilize

Removed: Back to Back

Shroom and Boom

Although Shroom and Boom received a buff in the 0.9.0 update, it wasn’t enough to improve overall consistency within the archetype. Scrapdash Assembly will join Assembly Bot, Statikk Shock, and Plaza Guardian to ensure mushroom mayhem, but the Elusive Amateur Aeronaut is out.

Added: Scrapdash Assembly

Removed: Amateur Aeronaut

Noxian Might

Noxian Might has climbed the ranks of Expedition, taking out opponents with cheap and highly aggressive units. Rather than giving those units +3|+0 with Elixir of Wrath, Riot has replaced the spell with Guile instead.

Added: Guile

Removed: Elixir of Wrath

Spellbound

Changes to the Mageseeker package in the LoR 0.9.2 update have also led to adjustments in the Spellbound archetype. Now that the units rely upon six-plus spells, Back to Back has been added while Detained is out.

Added: Back to Back

Removed: Detained

Relentless

The Relentless archetype is taking a huge hit, removing Garen, one of the most played champions in LoR Expeditions. In his place is Lucian, along with Laurent Duelist for trades rather than protection. Lucian also has Rally but will have less of an impact overall.

Added: Lucian, Laurent Duelist

Removed: Garen, Brightsteel Protector

Battle Scars

It was noted in the 0.9.0 patch that Battle Scars was receiving a buff to help the archetype finish out matches. But the archetype wasn’t updated until now, removing lesser-performing units and spells.

Added: Might, Alpha Wildclaw, Avarosan Marksman, Battle Fury

Removed: Blood for Blood, Bull Elnuk, Kindly Tavernkeeper, Starlit Seer

Shadows and Dust

With improvements made towards Ephemeral builds in the 0.9.2 patch, Riot has increased the chance of the Shadows and Dust archetype showing up as a Wild Pick when Ephemeral is the primary archetype.

Increased the chance that Shadows and Dust will appear in Wild Picks when it’s your primary archetype.

Total Recall

Inconsistent in Expedition, much like Constructed, the Total Recall archetype was buffed with an Elusive unit while removing Golden Crushbot.

Added: Amateur Aeronaut

Removed: Golden Crushbot

Arachnophilia

Spider packages are powerful but lack the tools to finish off opponents with larger enemy units. Elixir of Wrath has been added the LoR Arachnophilia Expedition archetype, providing a spell that can deal with those stronger units on the opposing side of the battlefield.