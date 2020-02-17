Here’s every Legends of Runeterra Expedition archetype and reward change

Several changes to Expeditions were revealed today in the Legends of Runeterra balance patch, including rewards and card archetype swaps.

Expeditions in LoR remain a great way to earn XP, shards, and learn how various archetypes work with one another. As an extra bonus, players earn a champion no matter how many wins they achieve. But a nerf has been applied to XP rewards, along with minor changes to archetypes and Shard rewards.

Expedition archetype changes

There aren’t any major adjustments taking place in Expeditions, but there are changes that need to occur to keep it fresh and balanced.

Demacian Steel

A recent nerf has been applied to the Demacian Steel archetype, adding Chain Vest into the mix. It’s a weaker one-cost spell that grants an ally Tough but shouldn’t prevent the “Elite” archetype from being one of the best in Expeditions.

Battle Scars

Battle Scars is a combination of the Noxius and Freljord regions. But the archetype has trouble closing out matches, according to data collected by Riot.

Added: Alpha Wildclaw and the spell Might.

Removed: Blood for Blood and Bull Elnuk.

Suit Up

This archetype has been overperforming, according to Riot. A nerf to it has removed Alpha Wildclaw from the mix and added Bull Elnuk in its place.

Shroom and Boom

Players either love or hate Teemo. While some players were asking for buffs in Constructed gameplay, Expeditions are getting it instead.

Added: Assembly Bot, Statikk Shock, and Plaza Guardian

Removed: Academy Prodigy, Chempunk Shredder, and Get Excited!

Expedition reward changes

The nerf to rewards earned in Expeditions is a result of balance, according to Riot. Prior to the changes made today, Expeditions was the ideal way to earn XP each week with a winning record. That’s still true, but it’s just not as much as before.

XP Expedition rewards (end of trial)

Zero wins: 100 reduced to 50

One win: 300 reduced to 150

Two wins: 500 reduced to 250

Three wins: 700 reduced to 400

Four wins: 900 reduced to 600

Five wins: 1,200 reduced to 800

Six wins: 1,500 reduced to 1,000

Seven wins: 2,000 reduced to 1,500

The rewards aren’t gone, they’re just being moved over to PVP Constructed gameplay. Base PVP and XP rewards in Constructed are 200 in Normal/Ranked and 100 in Expeditions.

One to 10 wins: full XP (no change)

11 to 15 wins: Was -50 XP, increased to full XP

16 to 20 wins: -100 XP (no change)

21 to 30 wins: Was -150 XP, now it’s only -100 XP

31 or more wins: Was -200 XP, now is only -100 XP

Riot has also adjusted the number of Shards that players earn with six or seven wins in LoR Expeditions.