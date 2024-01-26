Category:
How many chapters are there in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Enough chapters to tell a great story.
Published: Jan 26, 2024
main characters cut scene in like a dragon infinite wealth
If you plan to sink your teeth into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you may be wondering how many chapters there are.

Just like previous Yakuza/Like a Dragon games, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth does not beat around the bush. This game is long—really long. If you rush through the main story, you can probably get through it in about 40 to 50 hours, but if you get distracted by side activities, you can easily spend over 100 on it. If you want a general idea of how far you are in the game, here is a list of all the chapters.

All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Chapters

Ichiban, Chitose, Kiryu and Tomizawa walking
Like a Dragon games may be long, but they are fun all the way through.

There are 14 chapters in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. From chapters one to seven, you play as Ichiban. From chapter eight, switch between Kiryu and Ichiban, one chapter per character. 

  • Chapter One – Doin’ the Best I Can (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Two – Paradise, Hawaiian Style (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Three – The Fool (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Four – In the Ghetto (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Five – Suspicious Minds (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Six – Puppet on a String (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Seven – Trouble (Kasuga)
  • Chapter Eight – Return to Sender (Kiryu)
  • Chapter Nine – Hard Headed Woman (Kasuga)
  • Chapter 10  – Don’t be Cruel (Kiryu)
  • Chapter 11 – Devil in Disguise (Kasuga)
  • Chapter 12 – For Ol’ Times Sake (Kiryu)
  • Chapter 13 – Promised Land (Kasuga)
  • Finale – If I Can Dream (Kiryu)

What’s different about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Chapters

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu
Play as both Kiry and Kasuga.

During the first half of the game, you play as Ichiban Kasuga. After the first chapter, which takes place in Yokohama, you’ll be whisked away to Honolulu, Hawaii. There, you continue playing as Ichiban until the end of chapter seven, after which you will start playing as Kiryu. With Kiryu, you will be back in Yokohama and good ol’ Kamurocho. You won’t be able to switch between characters during chapters, so make sure to finish every side activity before progressing through the story. 

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.