How long does it take to beat Lies of P?

As a Souls game, Lies of P has a lot of content for players to power through from big, beefy bosses to lore-filled side missions, and as it turns out, it spans many hours.

Lies of P takes players across Krat and many weird and wonderful surrounding areas. Across countless chapters, there is a ton to discover.

If you’re stuck for time in what has been a chaotic 2023, then our quick guide will give you insight into how long a playthrough of Lies of P should take.

How many hours it takes to complete Lies of P

Finding Stargazers will save you a bunch of time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on a number of factors, Lies of P should take you anywhere between 25 to 40 hours to complete.

I can tell you personally that my save file when all was said and done was roughly 38 hours. I’m no slouch when it comes to a Souls game either.

This kind of question will always boil down to how much interest you have in the game outside of the main story, your skill level, and other variables. I completed the whole story and ticked off many side quests from finding Elysion Boulevard 221b to finding the wine for the Old Lady.

Souls experts who are masters of parrying and understanding builds and mechanics should definitely fall closer to the 25-hour end of the spectrum. Whereas others, like myself, may struggle against certain bosses such as the King of Puppets and Laxasia the Complete.

