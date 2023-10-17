Lies of P: Where to find the wine for the Old Lady

Be a dear and help an Old Lady out, would you?

An Old Lady just wants her wine in Lies of P, and with our help, we can show you, and Pinocchio, how to find this delicious drink.

There are countless oddities in Lies of P, but an Old Lady requesting a bottle of wine isn’t one of them. After all, she’s not even the only lady requesting Pinocchio fetch her an item!

Sat by her window, this particular Old Lady wants wine—as many of us do after a long day. So let’s show you the lengths you’ll need to go to in order to procure it.

Where to find the wine for the Old Lady at the Window in Lies of P

It’ll be a while before you unlock Lorenzini Arcade. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To carry out this side quest and find the wine for the Old Lady, you’ll need to fight your way through Lies of P until you reach the game’s seventh main area—Lorenzini Arcade, this is where you’ll find the wine.

Lies of P is split into 11 chapters/areas, so it’ll be a fair few hours until this mission becomes available to you.

Once you do though, crack on with these step-by-step instructions to claim the wine:

Fast travel to the “Lorenzini Arcade Stargazer.” Head down the path with the giant “Clemence” sign at the end and pick up the key. Go straight back to the Stargazer and then turn left. Reach the end and turn right through the gate. Keep jumping down and make your way through the wine cellar. Follow the natural path until you end up climbing three small flights of stairs. Fight or run past the two large enemies and take a left at the end of the zigzagging route. Eventually, you can take a left and arrive at a fountain where you’ll find another key. Claim it and carry on in a straight line past the fountain and descend down the stairs. Go straight until you can’t anymore and then take a left. You’ll eventually reach some blue decaying fog, just before this, enter the office to the right and go down into the cellar. It’s time for a mandatory fight against a very strong and frustrating jester enemy. Once you’ve eventually taken it down, enter the opened gate and pick up the wine marked by the blue flower.

Tip: For the jester, focus on quick attacks. It will attack frequently and in long bursts too. So I suggest you take your time and even try to cheese it a bit by putting distance between yourselves using the brick pillars.

Now that you’ve finally satisfied her request, return to her, and claim a Venigni Commemorative Coin. The Old Lady is just one of many interactions our own main character faces, including Alidoro and the King of Riddles.

