Lies of P: Where to find Elysion Boulevard 221b

As part of a side quest in Lies of P, you’ll be tasked with finding the elusive Elysion Boulevard 221b apartment, and by pulling strings, we can get you there safe and sound.

Sometimes, it’s nice to get away from Lies of P‘s soul-destroyingly difficult bosses and take on other tasks, such as finding the Elysion Boulevard 221b apartment.

Courtesy of a Cryptic Vessel, Pinocchio can reveal a photograph earmarking this location for greatness and wonder. The photo is a bit vague, but you shouldn’t have too much bother locating it with our handy guide.

How to find Elysion Boulevard 221b in Lies of P

It should look familiar. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As the picture hints, you will need to make your way to Elysion Boulevard via the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer to find Elysion Boulevard 221b.

Lies of P is very generous, as you won’t have to travel far from the Stargazer at all to find it, so check out these precise steps:

From your location, head to the nearest Stargazer. Select and fast travel to the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer. Once you arrive, leave the room to enter the street. Now, immediately turn right and cross the plank. The first door on the right will have “221b” on the metal plate. Press to open the door and enter the apartment.

What’s inside Elysion Boulevard 221b in Lies of P?

If you are eligible to enter the domain of Elysion Boulevard 221b, inside you’ll find a breakable safe containing Quartz, along with the Owl Doctor’s Hunting Apparel.

As we know, Quartz is vital for P-Organ alterations and improving your stats and abilities, whereas the clothing is more of a cosmetic item.

