How many bosses are in Lies of P

Like many other Soulslike games before it, Lies of P has tons of bosses to contend with, and we’ve got a full list to check out so that you can track your progress.

While the story is certainly a defining characteristic of Lies of P, let’s face it, the bosses are what the game will be remembered for the most.

Throughout the game’s 11 extensive chapters, you’re going to face a litany of human and non-human monsters. To prepare you for the horrors of Lies of P, here’s a complete list of every boss.

How many bosses does Lies of P have?

There are 25 bosses throughout the course of Lies of P made up of compulsory opponents and optional fights.

They are divided into fully-fledged boss spectacles against multi-phase opponents and regular human enemies that will get faster and hit harder with every subsequent fight.

All Bosses in Lies of P

Whether you want to see every Lies of P boss out of curiosity or you’re actually playing the game and you’re ticking off who you have left, here’s a comprehensive list of every boss in the order we came across them:

Make no mistake, there are plenty of bosses to keep you occupied in Lies of P. But if you do need a distraction, then you can always seek out the rewards of Elysion Boulevard 221b.

