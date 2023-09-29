An unusual way to get more Ergo and discover bits of the lore.

Lies of P‘s main strength is its intense and difficult boss fights and combat mechanics, but it also includes gestures, which will reward players with tidbits of lore and more Ergo.

Finding gestures isn’t easy, and making them work is even more challenging. You’ll have to find the one gesture to execute at the exact best moment and place to get a special interaction with the game’s environment.

But first, you need to unlock them. Here is how to get all of the gestures in Lies of P.

All Lies of P gestures and where to find them

There is a total of 17 gestures to collect in Lies of P, and a few ways to use each of them. You will unlock some gestures through the main progression of the game, but others are locked behind other elements in the game.

Sitting

You’ll unlock Sitting automatically at the start of your journey.

Show Off Clothes

Show Off Clothes is likely to be the second gesture you’ll unlock in the game. You’ll simply have to talk to Antonia after unlocking the Hotel Krat following the completion of the game’s tutorial level. You’ll be able to unlock an interaction by showing off clothes with the outfit offered by Gepetto.

Remembrance

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick up the Frozen Man’s Letter near the Stargazer “Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard” and read it by selecting “Switch Display” in your inventory. You have to read all of the pages to unlock the Remembrance gesture.

You’ll find the letter when heading into the house behind the Stargazer. It will lie on a couch.

Stalker’s Promise

Get to the open area. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pass through the hanging puppets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stalker’s Promise is unlocked by defeating an optional boss. You’ll find him near the Workshop Union Culvert Stargazer. To get to the boss, simply walk over the stairs when you reach the open area (where you’ll encounter two NPCs one time) and get to a ladder that will take you one level down.

The boss will deal fast attacks, but he has a small range, so your best bet to defeat him will be to dodge rather than parry and land fast hits.

Fear

Fear is also fairly simple to get, as you’ll simply have to speak to Venigni when you make him escape his factory.

Swagger

To get Swagger, speak to Venigni again at the hotel and do all dialogue options after beating the Foundry’s boss, King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Praying

Praying requires you to speak to Sister Cecile in St. Frengelico Cathedral Library while having the Holy Mark. Return there after defeating the area’s boss (Fallen Archbishop Andreus) and take her letter, then read it.

Taunting

Taunting is another gesture that will be naturally unlocked through your progression, as you’ll get it after defeating The Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

Clapping

After defeating the Brotherhood’s bosses, bring the Portrait of a Boy to the company’s hideout to get Clapping.

Sad

You might not get the ability to unlock the Sad gesture in your game because it’ll only be available if you lied to Julian. If you did, you’ll get this gesture by completing his sidequest.

Respect

Use the Saintess of Mercy Hall Key that you can get from Simon Manus. Open the greenhouse’s gate and interact with the statue to get the Respect gesture.

Begging

The Red Fox and Black Cat will help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Give Gold Coin Fruit to the Red Fox and Black Cat NPCs at the Grand Exhibition Conference Room’s Stargazer to get Begging.

Greeting

Greeting is the second gesture that Antonia will teach you. Go speak to her at Hotel Krat after beating the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster in the Swamp level.

Anger

Anger is yet another gesture taught by the benevolent Antonia. Talk to her after beating the Corrupted Parade Master.

Happy

Subject 826 will teach you Happy when you speak to them at the Arch Abbey Outer Wall.

Entreat

Entreat should be the last gesture you unlock in Lies of P. You’ll get it by defeating Laxasia The Complete and heading to Sophia’s bedroom afterward.

