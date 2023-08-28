Wunder makes Fnatic comeback for LEC 2023 finals following Oscarinin injury

Fnatic has had to make an emergency substitution for the 2023 LEC Season Finals due to Oscarinin picking up an injury. Former player Wunder will be stepping up to the League of Legends roster.

The news comes on Aug. 28, a day after Fnatic knocked Excel Esports out of the tournament and secured themselves a spot at Worlds 2023. According to Fnatic, Oscarinin played against Excel with a hand injury and needs to undertake surgery this week, making him ineligible against Team BDS on Sept. 2.

To provide an update, @OscarininXD suffered a hand injury earlier last week, which many of you noticed during yesterday's match.



Whilst he performed unaffected yesterday, Oscar will have surgery early this week, and as a consequence, will sadly miss our series vs BDS.



This series of events left Fnatic no choice but to call up former top laner Wunder for their match against Team BDS. The winner of the match will qualify for the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage and for the final weekend of the 2023 LEC Season Finals in Montpellier, France. The loser, on the other hand, won’t play in the final weekend and will have to play in the Worlds 2023 Qualifying Series instead.

The situation naturally comes with a lot of pressure, but there’s hardly a better player to withstand this than Wunder. The Danish veteran has a number of LEC trophies to his name. He also won the Mid-Season Invitational in 2019 and reached the final of Worlds that same year with G2 Esports.

Wunder left Fnatic on May 12 after a horrible first half of the year forced the team to make changes. The 24-year-old was replaced by Oscarinin, and Noah and Trymbi joined in June.

