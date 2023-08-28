One LoL duo has dominated for 4 patches—and their win rate is ridiculous in 13.16

Some League of Legends duos are simply stronger than others. For the past four patches, one combination has reigned supreme over the others, and it doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.

Ashe and Soraka currently have a jaw-dropping 56.41 percent win rate in Platinum and above ranks, according to a stat site U.GG. They’re the only duo to surpass the 56 percent threshold and have held the No. 1 spot since Patch 13.13.

On top of that, in all three of the previous patches, Soraka and Ashe also recorded a stellar win rate above 55 percent. When you look at their strengths, however, it’s no surprise

A new study shows Ashe’s ultimate arrow is often seen before death by a lot of League of Legends champions. Image via Riot Games

Patch 13.16’s meta, especially in higher ranks, mostly relies on teamfighting and getting an early-game advantage. Ashe and Soraka are enormously powerful in both aspects.

As far as teamfighting goes, Ashe is a stellar pick thanks to her global ultimate that has the longest stun in the game (up to 3.5 seconds, based on distance traveled). If an enemy—especially a squishy one—eats an Enchanted Crystal Arrow in the late game, it’s highly possible they’ll die, unless they have Cleanse or build Quicksilver Sash. Soraka is also perfect for keeping teammates alive with her ultimate and W.

In the laning phase, meanwhile, Soraka’s Q and Ashe’s W are more than enough poke to keep enemies at bay. This should allow for some easy farming and possibly some early kills, especially if your jungler decides to help you out.

All that said, both Soraka and Ashe are quite squishy. If they somehow fall behind early, they could very quickly become useless, since they can be immediately deleted in mid-game skirmishes.

