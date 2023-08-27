One LoL champ appears to have been buffed, but Riot forgot to put them in the patch notes

A pretty serious buff appears to have been shipped onto live League of Legends servers, and it took a discovery from one player to find out that the change was not listed anywhere in Riot Games’ patch notes.

In a thread posted to the League of Legends subreddit earlier today, a LoL player discovered that the Ability Power ratios on Kassadin’s ultimate ability, Riftwalk, was increased from 40 percent to 60 percent. However, the change was not listed anywhere in the game’s recent patch notes, meaning the buff is likely not meant to be in the game.

It’s possible that the buff was either a mistake that wasn’t meant to go live or that it was meant to hit live servers, and Riot simply forgot to put his name down on any publications of their patch notes. The champion hadn’t been mentioned in any official patch notes or previews, meaning this 20 percent buff to his ultimate is completely undocumented.

Are these Kassadin buffs for real, or should we expect them to get reverted? Image via Riot Games

The only documented changes Kassadin has received as of late are buffs to his Null Sphere (Q), Nether Blade (W), and Riftwalk (R)—but these changes only applied to Arena mode. The champion has not received any listed or official changes on Summoner’s Rift dating back to Patch 13.3 in February.

Kassadin’s secret buffs have actually been helping the champion win, too. His win rate got a slight boost across recent patches, as it went up from 49.98 percent in Patch 13.14 to over 51 percent in Patches 13.15 and 13.16, according to LoL stats site U.GG. With that data in mind, it’s possible that these undocumented changes have been in the game for at least one full patch cycle.

Kassadin does not have any changes currently slated for Patch 13.17, which is scheduled to go live on Aug. 30, according to the game’s official patch schedule. However, it’s possible that the 20 percent buff to Riftwalk will be either reverted or made official between now and the launch of the next patch.

