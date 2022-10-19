Worlds 2022 knockout stage: results, schedule, bracket

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over, and the knockout rounds await—just two weeks sit between now and when a new world champion will be crowned.

The Western regions had their worst showing ever, going a combined 10-26 (EU 7-11, NA worst-ever 3-15), with an 0-9 first week for North American teams, and a 1-8 week two for the three European representatives. This year also marked the first time ever that fewer than two Western teams made it to the Worlds quarterfinals.

Given that every year, the only stipulation coming out of groups is that no two teams from the same group can land in the same half of the bracket, sometimes the quarterfinal draw can leave fans wanting.

Many consider it the best quarterfinal draw in years due to the relative lack of “civil war” matchups between two teams from the same region early on.

Additionally, the storylines are everywhere, not least of which is a matchup right out of the gates between T1 and Royal Never Give Up that should leave legacy fans salivating.

Here are the match scores, results, schedule, bracket, and more for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship knockout stage.

Knockout Stage results

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 20

4pm CT: JD Gaming vs. Rogue

Friday, Oct. 21

4pm CT: T1 vs. Royal Never Give Up

Saturday, Oct. 22

4pm CT: Gen.G vs. DWG KIA

Sunday, Oct. 23

4pm CT: DRX vs. EDward Gaming

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 29

4pm CT: JD Gaming/Rogue vs. T1/Royal Never Give Up

Sunday, Oct. 30

4pm CT: Gen.G/DWG KIA vs. DRX/EDward Gaming

Finals

Saturday, Nov. 5

7pm CT: JDG/RGE/T1/RNG vs. GEN/DK/DRX/JDG

The format is the same as in years past: all matches will be single-elimination best-of-fives with no re-seeding between rounds, meaning the bracket is set in stone.

The four quarterfinals will be the tournament’s farewell to New York City. All matches will start at 4pm CT on Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 20-23.

The semifinals will start at the same time from Atlanta’s 21,000-seat State Farm Arena on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, and finally, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship finals will be at the home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7pm CT.