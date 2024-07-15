Which LoL champion says ‘I will not tolerate lawlessness’

July’s LoLdle quotes have been pretty straightforward in that they’re either short and sweet or the quote gives us enough information to eventually figure out who the League of Legends champion is. Today’s LoLdle quote is no exception. It’s short and sweet, and decoding the quote will be a cinch for AD carry mains.

So, if you’re looking to land a LoLdle bullseye, here’s the answer.

Who says, “I will not tolerate lawlessness” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 15 is, “I will not tolerate lawlessness.” The League champion who says this line is Caitlyn.

“The law bends for no one.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Today’s quote didn’t give us too much, but “lawlessness” stood out—it reminded me of old cowboy movies. So, I narrowed my guess to all the League champions with the High Noon skins and Caitlyn. But as she’s a peacekeeper with a High Noon skin, I stuck to my guns, chose her, and managed to get through.

As an easy-to-play AD carry marksmen, Caitlyn is one of the champions we often see on Summoner’s Rift with a pick rate of just under 20 percent, according to League stat tracker page U.GG. As a support main, I’m often paired with her, so maybe my familiarity with this champ helped me one-shot today’s LoLdle quote.

If you end up getting to the audio clue, I think you’ll get over the line there. The line is distinctive and pops up when Caitlyn’s moving, but that British accent is a dead giveaway.

Today’s LoLdle quote may have been perplexing, especially for those who don’t typically play ADCs or know each champion’s lore, but not overly tricky. I hope we get more off-meta champion quotes soon, just for that LoLdle challenge.

