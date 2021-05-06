Best Caitlyn build in League of Legends season 11

Caitlyn can be a frustrating marksman to play against in League of Legends.

She has a powerful early game due to her long range and can zone out opponents from creeps with her traps. If she gets going, she becomes unstoppable and can roam to other lanes easily as well. But if Caitlyn gets shut down early on, she might have issues reaching her item power spike.

This guide should help anyone looking to master the marksman and avoid those bad situations. As with all League champions, specific items are going to be more effective depending on the situation. But there are a number of items that are good to build on Caitlyn no matter the matchup.

Here’s the best build for Caitlyn in season 11.

Runes

Precision

Fleet Footwork: This keystone ensure that you get good trades early on without giving your opponent an opportunity to hit back. The high range of Caitlyn combined with the movement speed buff from Fleet Footwork will keep you mobile throughout the entire duration of the game. The heal effect is a nice bonus as well. Lethal Tempo is a good alternative if you want some more attack speed during longer trades or teamfights.

Presence of Mind: This row is flexible. But Caitlyn needs to spam abilities, especially traps, to take control of objectives. To avoid running out of mana in crucial fights, this item will increase your mana regeneration when you attack, allowing you to use your kit to its fullest.

Legend: Bloodline: This is a basic rune to grant you additional lifesteal. Avoid wasting 900 gold on a Vampiric Scepter and delaying your core builds, take this rune and your lifesteal issues will be solved.

Cut Down: This rune helps you penetrate beefy frontlines even easier. Since you aren’t going to build any health items, this item will be activated quite often against tank champions. If no tanks are present on the opposing team, then feel free to take Coup de Grace instead to deal more damage to low-health enemies. Coup de Grace combined with your passive can deal devastating amounts of damage.

Domination

Taste of Blood: With supports dominating the bottom lane, having some extra sustain via Taste of Blood is great. With a low cooldown and decent health restore early on, it allows you to survive the opponent’s poke for a longer period of time.

Ravenous Hunter: What used to mostly be a mage rune quickly became favored by ADCs as well after it was reworked to grant Omnivamp, which containbs both physical and magical lifesteal. While it no longer starts with a stack, it can be quickly acquired during the laning phase after one kill.

Bonuses: +10 percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Doran’s Blade

Having some early lifesteal and attack damage is crucial for Caitlyn. Doran’s Blade also grants you 80 bonus health to make you a tad tankier early on. This item can be purchased multiple times if you’re having early game issues and need power as soon as possible.

Health Potion

During the farming phase, you are going to take damage from enemy champions. Health potions heal back 150 health over 15 seconds and will give you extra time before having to head back to base.

Core items

Berserker’s Greaves

Berserker’s are core boots for Caitlyn, and rushable as a first item. It gives you movement speed to move faster in the laning phase and allows you to roam to other lanes easily if you dominate the opposing bottom lane. The attack speed is very valuable and you should look into acquiring these boots before your Mythic item.

Galeforce

Galerforce should be your default item buy in most scenarios. It’s the best ADC Mythic item since it gives you access to a dash, which also deals quite a bit of damage. With many ADCs having mobility as a huge weakness, this item helps supplement it. While the Mythic passive of three percent movement speed for each Legendary item in your inventory might seem lackluster, the active effect on the item alone is worth it. Another good option which you could go for against tanky champions is Kraken Slayer, which allows you to do True Damage every third attack.

Stormrazor

Stormrazor is the core item on Caitlyn, which synergizes well with Fleet Footwork. It grants you core stats of attack damage and critical chance, while also having some attack speed thrown in there as well. The effect is great to help you orb walk during teamfights and kite properly. This is the best secondary item that you can get most of the time. In some specific scenarios where you need additional range, Rapid Firecannon is a good replacement.

Late-game items

Rapid Firecannon

Rapid Firecannon is a great offensive item and grants additional attack speed as well. These three items combined will give you the needed critical chance to deal tremendous amounts of damage. The added range effect is easy to activate as well since you’ll be moving around in teamfights a lot.

Phantom Dancer

Phantom Dancer stands as the all-rounded item for Caitlyn. It grants you attack speed, critical chance, movement speed, and a passive that gives you more movement speed while auto-attacking. After four attacks in a small period of time, you also get a 30 percent attack speed boost, which is significant when you have a well-built inventory.

Infinity Edge

Infinity Edge is the best item an ADC can get once they have a bit of critical chance stacked up. It increases the critical strike damage by 35 percent, allowing you to one-tap squishy targets in the mid to later stages of the game. On top of that it gives you quite a lot of AD and 20 percent critical strike chance.

Situational

Boots of Swiftness

This is a great boot choice option if you’re facing a composition that relies on movement slows. The lack of attack speed will be felt early on, but they can be life-saving. Don’t rush these boots if the enemy only have one or two movement slowing effects, however. It won’t be that impactful compared to having Berserker’s Greaves.

Quicksilver Sash

Quicksilver Sash is a must-have item against crowd control. Even if the enemy doesn’t have a lot of magic damage, it’s still worth to get this item for the cleanse. It can be difference between life and death and having extra attack damage, life steal, or critical chance won’t matter if you’re dead.

f you’re facing champions looking to lock you down, such as Leona, Nautilus, or Malzahar, don’t be afraid to invest into this item.

Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel is an overall great item and grants you armor, attack damage, and the chance to save yourself in a teamfight. The second life can help you win games against teams who blow all their abilities and engage tools on you and then run out of steam. This item will deny all their efforts by bringing you back to life, ready to fight.

Bloodthirster

If you want to be tankier and have more lifesteal and attack damage, then this is the perfect item for you. Bloodthirster is one of the best ADC items, giving you a great shield to start the fight with.

Getting this item third is a good option if you need the shield to survive enemy assassination attempts. In rare cases where you’re facing a full team of assassins, you can go for it as a first item to ensure that you don’t die every time an assassin sees you, but you’ll lack attack speed or critical chance compared to other builds.

Kraken Slayer

This is the alternative Mythic item you should buy against tanky compositions since it allows you to do True Damage and cut through their higher health pool. It’s the second-best Mythic item after Galeforce since it lacks the active dash effect, which is crucial in maintaining a safe distance from today’s assassins. If, however, you don’t need to dash, look into acquiring this item instead of Galeforce for the additional damage.

Blade of the Ruined King

If you need additional power against tanks, who seem to be invincible in the current meta especially when buffed up by various heals and shields, then this is the item for you. BotRK gives you a decent amount of AD, lifesteal, and attack speed. It also gives you a nice effect to tear down those high-health champions by doing six percent of the target’s current health per hit.

Mortal Reminder

Mortal Reminder is the armor penetration alternative to Lord Dominik’s Regards. It is a requirement to get this item if the enemy has multiple Conqueror users or lifesteal in their items or kits to shut them down. If they however don’t have a lot of healing effects and you need armor penetration, than Lord Dominik’s Regards is a better buy.