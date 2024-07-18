Which LoL champion says ‘Burn! Hahaha!”?

Today’s LoLdle quote may not be the longest League of Legends champion quote, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most troublesome because it’s vague, full of laughter, and could very easily apply to multiple champions.

If you’re stuck, you’re certainly in the right place—I have the answer to this fiery July 18 LoLdle quote, and it may seem quite obvious once you’ve solved this one.

Who says, “Burn! Hahaha!” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 18 is, “Burn! Hahaha!” The League champion who says this line is Brand.

Another day, another slay. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

Although this quote isn’t too long, it does give us a good clue as to who this champion is from the word “burn.” In League, there’s a handful of characters to whom this could apply, and the two I narrowed it down were Annie and Brand. Both of these champions were ones I could see laughing menacingly while watching things burn, so I wasn’t too sure who to go with. But seeing as Brand has been a popular champion lately, specifically ability power Brand, I went with him, and I’m surprised but glad I got it right.

Riot may have nerfed Brand jungle in League Patch 14.3, but since Patch 14.11, Brand has once agai, become a nightmare to deal with on the Rift (and an absolute delight to pilot) because his ability power build has the power to kill players as a side thought—and I totally love how he is right now. There’s nothing better than hearing him say this quote while using his ability Conflagration (E), which literally sets your enemies on fire.

While my coin toss paid off, if you’re stuck guessing this clue, the audio clue is an excellent giveaway because Brand is the only fiery champion with such a gravelly voice.

I don’t know what’s in store for tomorrow, but now Aurora is out I bet we’ll soon get one of hers, which might throw a curveball in my running one-shot supremacy.

