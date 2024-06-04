Brand somehow kills a LoL player while innocently clearing a wave

Sometimes, League of Legends is just random—and a recent Brand play perfectly highlights this.

On June 3, a League player shared an unfortunate clip from one of their games on Reddit. The player was pushing the bottom lane to create map pressure when the enemy Brand innocently cleared the wave with a simple W+E combo. This sparked a chain reaction, killing the minions and Twisted Fate within seconds.

The Card Master was pushing alongside a minion wave, and all Brand did was hit the minions with two of his spells. Thanks to Conflagration (E), it spread and dealt magic damage to nearby enemies, including Twisted Fate. Combined with Elder Dragon’s buff, it took a few seconds for the champion to die despite having 100 percent health at the start of the “standoff.”

While bizarre clips often gain buzz among the League community, this one is like nothing we’ve seen before. “Twisted Fate has 2600hp…nah, this does not feel legal wtf,” one player wrote on Reddit. On top of that, Yohneh had the Chemtech Soul when the play happened, which gave them additional resistances. Although when you look at Brand’s all-in build, which included Blackfire Torch, Liandry’s Torment, and Malignance, it’s hardly surprising to see him deal so much damage.

It turns out this clip alone isn’t the only showcase of Brand’s possible dominance recently. At the time of writing, the champion has the third-best win rate in the mid lane in Patch 14.11 with 52.40 percent, according to a League stat site, U.GG. So if you’re unsurprisingly afraid of the infernal champ, throwing a ban at him is more than understandable.

