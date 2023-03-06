Which champions does Milio counter the best in League of Legends?

In League of Legends, nothing is worse than getting hit with a ton of crowd control during a teamfight. When an enemy team is well-coordinated, they can stack their CC and make it impossible to move or fight back as they sweep through the skirmish, while the only thing you can do is watch.

But in Patch 13.6, League’s new support enchanter Milio could be the perfect solution when facing off against an enemy team composition that is filled with stuns, charms, and more. He is a great counter against other enchanters since he has a good amount of damage-boosting abilities, a slow, and is a great answer when facing off against big area-of-effect CC due to his ultimate ability, Breath of Life.

Here are the best champions to pick Milio into when facing off in League’s solo queue.

Best champions to play Milio into

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Amumu’s ultimate ability can be game-winning if used in the right spot at the right time, especially because it has such a huge area of effect. If Milio can avoid getting hit by the initial cast of Curse of the Sad Mummy, he can run right in and free his allies instantly, allowing them to launch a quick counter-attack.

Seraphine

Image via Riot Games

In a similar vein, Seraphine’s Encore ultimate not only charms all enemy champions hit, but its range is also increased by any champion she hits, friend or foe. It’s crucial for Milio to dodge the massive wave of music that she sends out so that he can jump right into his own team to cleanse the charm effect and get his squad back in the fight.

It also helps that Milio’s passive, Fired Up, gives his allies some extra burst and burn damage with their auto-attacks, which can counter Seraphine’s healing abilities in lane. By countering her poke and sustain with more damage, Milio is the perfect answer to the Songstress.

Sona

Image via Riot Games

Since Sona is very similar to Seraphine, Milio’s job is exactly the same when facing off against her. He just needs to keep his distance, and once she lets her Crescendo ultimate out, he can stroll in and activate Breath of Life so that his team isn’t immediately jumped on with a wombo combo from the opposing team.

Lillia

Image via Riot Games

In many instances, Lillia will be trying to hit multiple players with her Blooming Blows so that she can put multiple champions to sleep with her Lilting Lullaby. It’s imperative that Milio keeps his distance when Lillia starts to run toward the team so that he can time his own ultimate as soon as the sleep activates.

Additionally, Lillia can activate her ultimate ability off of a long-range Swirlseed, which means that Milio might want to pop Breath of Life early so that the enemy team isn’t able to catch up with his sleeping teammates for a possible skirmish.