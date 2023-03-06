"You’re exactly what this family needs, you just need to see it."

Riot Games recently revealed upcoming League of Legends champion Milio, the Gentle Flame, along with a biography and a Super-Series Adventure Report.

While there isn’t much information to go on, his biography states “Milio is a warmhearted boy from Ixtal who has, despite his young age, mastered the fire axiom and discovered something new: soothing fire.“ Based on this, it’s likely he’s a male mage or enchanter and could possibly be a support champion.

New friends make everything brighter! Say hello to Milio, on Universe now.



After reading his biography, the first report, and even looking at his splash art, you may wonder why he looks familiar or what inspired the new League champion’s lore and character. And the answer may surprise you.

Since his reveal, fans have discussed Milio’s lore, characteristics, and abilities. Although we won’t know these details until Riot drops them, we do know he was inspired by the popular Disney film Encanto, which is a film revolving around a family with magical abilities that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

When one League player asked Riot dev Reav3 where the Milio idea came from, the gameplay designer confirmed Encanto was indeed one of the main inspirations—mainly because the film came out right when development began.

So, though not much is known about Milio, his abilities, his role, or what kind of champion he is, we do know he and his “fuemigo” were inspired by Encanto.

We should learn a little more about the Gentle Flame this week too.