When will Riot give LoL players their 2023 Ranked Split 2 Victorious skin?

If you earned last split's Victorious skin, you're going to have to wait for it to be added to LoL.

The 2024 ranked League of Legends season has started, but players are still waiting to get their Victorious skin from last season’s ranked efforts.

If you’re logging into League this week and are expecting to see your ranked rewards from last season waiting for you, you’re going to be in for a disappointment. Riot has yet to give players the Victorious skin for the last split, and it’s going to be at least a few more weeks before you actually have access to the new skin.

Here’s when you can expect the last ranked split’s Victorious skin—Victorious Tryndamere—to be added to your League account.

When is Victorious Tryndamere going live in League of Legends?

In a developer update published by Riot before the end of 2023, it was revealed that Riot will ship out the Victorious Tryndamere skin to all players who earned it when Patch 14.4 goes live in February. If you gathered enough split points during the second half of the 2023 ranked season, you’ll have Victorious Tryndamere added to your collection when that patch hits the live servers.

Patch 14.4 is scheduled to go live on Feb. 22, according to the game’s official patch schedule, meaning we’re about six weeks away from the skin being added to League (as of publication).

On Feb. 22, you’ll have Victorious Tryndamere available to use, provided you earned enough split points during split two of 2023’s ranked season. You no longer need to hit Gold rank when climbing the ladder to earn that split’s Victorious season as there is only a requirement for how many games you have to play (and win) to get the Victorious skin. Depending on what rank you reach during a given split, you’ll also earn some additional chromas for your efforts.