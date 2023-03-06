When will LoL’s new support champion Milio release on the live servers?

A kind heart and a courageous demeanor are two aspects that could make a difference between a victory and a defeat for many League of Legends players. And soon, a new champion will be bringing both to Summoner’s Rift.

Milio is League’s upcoming enchanter support, bringing the spirit of adventure to solo queue games around the world as he heals and shields his allies with the power of his eternal flame.

Related: What region does Milio come from in Runeterra? Origins of LoL’s newest champion

Whether he’s setting up some easy ganks with his Ultra Mega Fire Kick, healing up his friends with a Cozy Campfire, or giving out some Warm Hugs to shield those from harm, the Gentle Flame will be the perfect pick for anyone who likes to stick back and provide support from a distance.

Milio’s scheduled release date in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games

League’s newest additions are usually given a two-week trial period on the game’s testing server so that players can run the champion through its courses to see if there are any outlying bugs or exploits that the developers must deal with before it reaches the live servers with full access.

Related: Here are all the abilities for Milio, LoL’s new support champion

If you’re itching to try out Milio’s unique healing powers, the enchanter will be dropping onto League’s PBE servers on Tuesday, March 7. After that, Milio will be released on the live servers two weeks later when Patch 13.6 drops on Wednesday, March 22, according to the official League of Legends patch schedule.