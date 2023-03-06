What region does Milio come from in Runeterra? Origins of LoL’s newest champion

For League of Legends’ first champion release of 2023, Riot Games will be giving players a warm welcome to the year by dropping a new enchanter support to pilot for both solo queue, casual play, and professional players alike.

Milio is a young boy who has extensive control over the fire axiom, which allows him to use an eternal flame to heal his allies in battle. With the help of his trusty and adorable companion called his fuemigo, he has set off to explore the world and make his family and village proud on his travels.

He is also quite the opposite of Qiyana, who is part of the royal governing family of Ixaocan. She had strict training to help hone her control over the elements, but Milio had no such training before. He does have one power that Qiyana has not mastered just yet: the ability to control the fire axiom.

The Gentle Flame brings a ton of utility to Summoner’s Rift, but he also comes from one of the most elusive places in Runeterran lore: Ixtal.

Welcome to Milio’s world

In League’s extensive universe, one of the most mysterious regions that the world of Runeterra has to offer is Ixtal. Unlike other regions like Noxus, Demacia, or Ionia, there are only a handful of champions who hail from Ixtal, including Malphite, Nidalee, Rengar, Neeko, and Qiyana.

Milio also hails from Ixtal, although his situation is a lot more complicated than the other champions from the region. The young boy grew up in a remote village on the borders of Ixtal after his family was exiled from the kingdom many years before.

To bring glory and prestige back to his family—and to allow them to re-enter Ixtal’s society—Milio is now forced to explore the lush jungles of Ixtal as he makes his way back to Ixaocan so that he may prove himself to the Yun Tal, who are the ruling caste of the region.