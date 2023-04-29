When will League’s deathmatch game mode release?

After many seasons without any new game modes to enjoy, League of Legends players are finally getting a taste of the future with Riot Games’ upcoming new deathmatch game mode.

This new game mode will feature four teams of two as they battle over multiple rounds while also buying items, augments, and leveling up in between combat. A team gets eliminated after losing enough rounds, but they can jump right into a new game in a similar style to Teamfight Tactics‘ Double Up mode, where two players join forces with their various compositions.

Riot wants to get players into champion-vs-champion combat as soon as possible while also ensuring that they spend less time dead and more time trying out new strategies in battle.

League‘s deathmatch release date

Riot Games has confirmed that the 2v2v2v2 deathmatch game mode will be released in a few months for the yearly summer event. Although a specific date was not mentioned, last year’s summer event began on July 15 and lasted for an entire month. The event was Star Guardian-themed and debuted multiple different skins, an event pass, and other cosmetics for sale.

As for deathmatch mode, it was also confirmed by studio head Andrei “Meddler” van Roon to be “reasonably refined” and not a prototype or test run like other game modes that have been released in the past. Nexus Blitz, for example, was only an experimental test run that lasted for two months in 2018 and brought a ton of new elements and in-game events that injected life into the casual player base.

League‘s deathmatch will be played on a new map built from the ground up for the game mode specifically. There were some concepts thrown around that suggest the map will be relatively small compared to Summoner’s Rift and will have a main area in the center with various terrain and map elements to allow for greater gameplay variance.