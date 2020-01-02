Weird League of Legends glitch turns Kai’sa into a Rek’sai hybrid

While some League of Legends bugs can be annoying or game-destroying, one Reddit user might have found one of the best to ever grace the game.

The_Winkles Kai’sa began to glitch out during a team fight with her body sinking into the ground. Kai’sa’s model also started to freeze in place or not perform any attack animations at all.

It almost looks like Riot snuck a new hybrid champion into the game without anyone realizing.

New Champion Leak: Rek'Kai'Sa

The_Winkles said that the team almost lost because of how much they were laughing at what was unfolding in front of them. They also said that everyone in the game could see the bug happening, so it wasn’t an individual losing their mind at the Kai’sa.

The burrowing is the most amusing glitch. It appears like Kai’sa is burrowing underground similar to how the champion Rek’sai performs her animation.