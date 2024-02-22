Category:
League of Legends

Victorious Tryndamere release date: When will LoL’s 2023 ranked Split 2 skin become available?

LoL players have been anxiously waiting to get their hands on the latest ranked reward.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 03:08 pm
Nightbringer Tryndamere aiming to slash his sword through an enemy.
Image via Riot Games

The day has come: At long last, League of Legends players who performed well in the second split of the 2023 ranked season should finally have access to the Victorious skin they earned last year. 

With the launch of Patch 14.4 today, League players should be able to go into their inventory and notice that Victorious Tryndamere will be waiting for them. But although the patch is live now, players are reporting and noticing that the Victorious skin is not yet available in their inventories. 

When will Victorious Tryndamere be added to LoL?

Provided you earned enough split points during Split Two of the 2023 ranked season, you should have Victorious Tryndamere waiting for you at some point today, Feb. 22. Unlike seasons past, where you needed to reach Gold rank to get the Victorious skin for that year, 2023 saw the shift over to a split points system, where players are simply rewarded for participating in ranked games over the course of a given split. That being said, if you do reach Gold, it does make it easier to get the Victorious skin as fewer split points are required to reach the threshold needed to earn the cosmetic reward.

Keep in mind that Split Two of the 2023 ranked season ended in early January, so if you’ve been grinding ranked for the first three patches of the 2024 season, don’t expect to be rewarded as this Victorious skin corresponds to your efforts from last year. 

League Patch 14.4 is currently live, but Victorious Tryndamere is still not available in players’ inventories. Riot previously said the skin will be added to the game with the launch of today’s patch but many players are still waiting for their ranked rewards to appear.

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.