Category:
League of Legends

Victorious Tryndamere finally appears in LoL players’ accounts on Patch 14.5 launch day

Players across the LoL community are starting to receive their rewards for participating in ranked play last season.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 03:43 pm
Victorious Splash Art for Tryndamere. Victorious Tryndamere is the ranked reward for the second split of season 2023 in LoL
Image via Riot Games

It was getting down to the wire for Riot as many players across the League of Legends community had reported throughout the entire Patch 14.4 cycle that they had not received their Victorious Tryndamere skin.

Recommended Videos

Today, though, it appears that the skin has made its way to the accounts of players who rightfully earned it during the second split of the 2023 ranked season. The Victorious Tryndamere skin was promised by Riot to be awarded to players’ accounts at some point during the patch, and finally, on the day of the game’s transition between Patch 14.4 and Patch 14.5, League players across the board—particularly on social media sites Reddit and Twitter—are reporting that the skin has finally reached their accounts. 

League screenshot of the client, where Victorious Tryndamere can be found under the "Acquired 2024" section of the Skins tab.
Check the “Skins” tab in your client. Victorious Tryndamere is probably there by now (assuming you earned the skin). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Victorious Tryndamere was the ranked reward for the second split of the 2023 ranked season, which ended on Jan. 9. To earn Victorious Tryndamere, you needed to acquire the relevant amount of Split Points for your rank, in addition to maintaining an honor level of at least two. 

Traditionally, Riot hands out the Victorious skin for a corresponding split or season just a few days to weeks after the end of the season, so to see Victorious Tryndamere come nearly two months after the conclusion of the last season is a bit of a surprise.  

Granted, the lack of downtime between the end of 2023 Split Two and the start of 2024 Split One most likely played a factor when it came to determining ranked rewards. This year, there was no official preseason period for the current League season. 

If you’re one of those players who has been constantly refreshing your account page since Patch 14.4 began on Feb. 22, we recommend logging into the game now. There’s a really strong chance that Victorious Tryndamere will be there waiting for you. 

related content
Read Article LoL players beg for a hotfix after Patch 14.5 completely breaks Rek’Sai
Lurking in the shadows, Rek'Sai is looking for an opportunity to strike.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players beg for a hotfix after Patch 14.5 completely breaks Rek’Sai
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 6, 2024
Read Article LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
League of Legends champions
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
High Noon Varus and Talon League of Legends skins
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL players beg for a hotfix after Patch 14.5 completely breaks Rek’Sai
Lurking in the shadows, Rek'Sai is looking for an opportunity to strike.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players beg for a hotfix after Patch 14.5 completely breaks Rek’Sai
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 6, 2024
Read Article LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
League of Legends champions
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
High Noon Varus and Talon League of Legends skins
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 5, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.