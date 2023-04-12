Liiv SANDBOX has signed veteran Korean AD Carry Park “Teddy” Jin-seong to its LCK roster, who replacing Lee “Envyy” Myeong-joon.

The 25-year-old Korean star is best known for his three-year tenure at T1, with whom he won three LCK trophies and traveled to two international tournaments in 2019.

LSB Teddy : Liiv SANDBOX's new BOT Laner

2023 LCK 서머 스플릿을 함께할 원거리 딜러를 소개합니다. pic.twitter.com/7QrGu6NSQu — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) April 12, 2023

Teddy was seen as one of LCK’s best AD carries during his time at T1 (earlier known as SK Telecom T1) but was replaced in the middle of 2021 by Gumayusi. Since then, he played for Afreeca Freecs and Kwangdong Freecs, though only qualified for the LCK playoffs once in that timeframe.

Teddy has been a free agent since the last offseason, however, he rejoins the competition with Liiv SANDBOX. The team was doing fairly well in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where they placed sixth in the regular season. Their playoff run ended quickly though, as they were eliminated in the first round by KT Rolster.

As a result, it’s unsurprising that Liiv SANDBOX was looking for changes in its main League of Legends roster. When compared to other AD carries from five teams that made it into playoffs, Envyy was the worst KDA-wise. He finished the 2023 LCK Spring Split’s regular season with a 3.2 KDA, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Liiv SANDBOX and Teddy will return to the competition with the start of the 2023 LCK Summer Split.