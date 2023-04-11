5 LEC players remain with double-digit KDAs through first week of 2023 Spring Split group stage

We’re right in the swing of things with the 2023 LEC Spring Split, with eight of the best European League of Legends teams duking it out for a chance at not only the LEC trophy but also a trip to the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational. So many players have elevated their play, but five superstars have played out each game to perfection with double-digit KDAs through the first week of the group stage.

These five players actually hail from the two best teams in the league: Perkz, Norman Kaiser, and Upset play for Team Vitality, while Juš “Crownie” Marušič and Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis play for Team BDS. Both teams also are the only undefeated teams of the stage so far.

Vitality veteran mid laner Perkz leads the way with an impressive 17 KDA, rocking 22 kills, 46 assists, and only four deaths over four games, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also participated in just over 74 percent of his team’s total kills, while dealing the second-most damage of any LEC mid laner over the past weekend.

Upset and Kaiser were one of the best bottom lane duos in the league through groups, with the former racking up an 11 KDA and the latter with a 12.6 KDA. Altogether, Vitality has been playing extremely well as a unit, with individual members stepping up when the time calls.

A great example comes from the team’s jungler Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo, who actually leads the team in kills and has a destructive 775 average gold difference at 15 minutes. He has been a huge catalyst for his team’s early game dominance, while also contributing to the lowest average game time in groups. The rookie has been one of the flashiest players in the league, and he is finally spreading his wings for fans to enjoy.

Crownie and Labrov, on the other hand, have seen sporadic success throughout their careers, but with BDS, this roster has clicked in ways that no fan or analyst could have predicted. As a bottom lane, the two veterans are able to take over the game through early dominance, while also getting fed with plenty of resources. Crownie, for example, has the second-highest average share of his team’s total gold.

Ultimately, these five players are a great representation of their teams’ overall supremacy over the rest of the competition. BDS and Vitality were also two of the most-feared teams in the regular season, and if they can continue this level of play to the playoffs, we could see one of the most explosive matchups of the season when they face off on Monday, April 17.