VCS reportedly won’t attend Worlds 2021 due to visa issues and COVID

This would be the third international tournament in a row that the region has missed.

It’s been a rough year for Vietnamese League of Legends fans, who haven’t been able to see their representatives play at international tournaments throughout the 2021 season. And now, the region won’t be attending the 2021 World Championship, according to a report by TheThao.vn. This will reportedly be confirmed by Riot Games after the venues for the event are announced.

Riot recently announced that the global team was making the tough decision to move Worlds from its original host location of China to Europe. Riot’s head of global esports John Needham said that due to the rise of the Delta variant across the globe, it had become “extremely difficult to guarantee that qualifying teams and their best players would be able to attend Worlds.”

Because of this decision, however, VCS representatives have reportedly run into problems acquiring visas to enter Europe at this time. TheThao.vn also said the current situation surrounding COVID-19 in the country is posing problems for the teams.

This comes right after the league was forced to cancel its 2021 Summer Split due to multiple reported issues, including the league “not [receiving] a license to hold an online competition for summer,” as well as contractual issues between Vietnam’s League publisher, Garena, and Riot. But there were also reports that Riot had considered sending both the reigning VCS champions GAM Esports and the runners-up Saigon Buffalo to Worlds.

If the announcement is made, this will be the third international tournament in a row that the VCS has missed, reaching all the way back to the 2020 World Championship. COVID-19 has placed a roadblock on their chances to represent Vietnam at some of the biggest stages in professional League and provide more memorable matches for fans across the world to enjoy.

