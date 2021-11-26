Upset provides statement on Worlds 2021 departure: ‘I have always been transparent about the severity of the suffering my family was going through’

Fnatic AD carry Upset shed light on the current situation surrounding his departure from the team during this year’s League of Legends World Championship in a statement made on his personal Twitter account earlier today.

“During Worlds, I made the tough decision to return home due to a severe personal situation which required my immediate attention,” Upset said. “This has undoubtedly been extremely difficult to come to terms with for everyone involved – my teammates, our management, as well as our fans – and I will forever be thankful for the understanding and support extended to me by the organization, its leadership and the majority of the team during that time.”

After taking time to reflect on the situation, I’ve collected my thoughts and wanted to share them here pic.twitter.com/w4e7ec9swZ — Elias Lipp (@FNC_Upset) November 26, 2021

Last month, during the League World Championship, Upset returned home due to a personal matter just hours before his team’s first game at the tournament. Fnatic was forced to field Bean, a rookie ADC, in Upset’s stead.

Earlier this week, former Fnatic top laner Adam revealed the inner details of why he left the team after the 2021 season, claiming that Upset was “totally unjustified” in his decision to return home for a family matter ahead of the tournament.

Adam also claimed that Upset made an attempt to replace him on Fnatic behind his back by recruiting Team Liquid top laner Alphari to join the team for the 2022 season. Adam is headed to LEC newcomer Team BDS in 2022, according to a report by Dot Esports’ Jacob Wolf.

“Some things are just so awful that they warrant this level of confidentiality, and I never have or ever will violate the privacy of my loved ones,” Upset said in his response today.

Adam additionally claimed that Upset “just left to join his girlfriend because she felt bad to be alone” and that Upset “didn’t tell anyone the exact reasons for his departure.” Earlier this year, Upset revealed on Twitter that he had gotten married several weeks before the start of this year’s LEC Summer Split playoffs.

“Over the course of two weeks, there were two meetings where I had expressed to the team that I was dealing with severe family issues that have impacted me deeply,” Upset said. “It was only on the night before my departure that the situation at home took a turn for much worse, leaving me with no other choice than to leave. I have always been transparent about the severity of the suffering my family was going through.”

Upset missed the entirety of Fnatic’s Worlds run. The team finished with a 1-5 record at the event. Upset will return to Fnatic in 2022, according to his statement, but the team’s full 2022 roster has yet to be announced by the organization following the official departures of Adam and jungler Bwipo.

