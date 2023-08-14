Twitch ‘wrongfully’ bans League of Legends caster who may miss EMEA broadcast

Jamada is set to miss out on EMEA Masters if he can't get the issue resolved.

The European amateur scene is in full swing with the EMEA Masters Summer 2023 kicking off on Aug. 14—but one English-speaking caster will likely miss most of it due to what they claim is a “wrongful” Twitch suspension.

LPL and EMEA caster Adrian “Jamada” Wharlton-Thorne revealed he wouldn’t be able to work at the tournament due to the two-week suspension of his personal channel issued for “hateful conduct” on Aug. 10, covering both EMEA Masters Play-In and group phase.

The caster said he didn’t receive any explanation or context regarding his suspension, and that his first appeal was rejected. “I have spent the last 3 days reaching out to relevant parties to try and find a resolution to no success,” he wrote on a Reddit thread. “Whilst I remain suspended I currently can not appear on any Twitch broadcast.”

“For the first time in 3 years I may miss out on the group stage of a tournament I’ve been a core member of and am very very passionate about attending,” he wrote, referring to the EMEA Masters tournament.

“The days I have been hired for are the only work days I have for this month and due to some added personal news that I received recently, losing this income is incredibly detrimental.”

It's been 2 days and I'm yet to receive ANY news on my 2 week Twitch suspension. Due to Twitch ToS and the length of the ban, I won't be able to appear on the EMEA Masters' group stages. The days I have been hired – 1/3 — CEO of ADC hate (@JamadaLoL) August 12, 2023

He shared an update on his situation on Aug. 13, in hopes of bringing to light his issue with Twitch, but reportedly didn’t get a response.

His Reddit thread was upvoted to the top of the League of Legends subreddit on Aug. 13, with users in the comments calling out Twitch for suspending a channel without providing any explanation. “Why don’t they just put the description of the offense with the ban so it’s easy to appeal for themselves if needed,” wrote one of the top-voted comments under the thread.

It’s still unclear whether Jamada will be able to work for the 2023 EMEA Masters Summer Play-In stage, which is kicking off today, Aug. 14 at 11am CT, or the group stage.

