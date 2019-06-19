This Lunar Empress Lux cosplay from League of Legends is perfect

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



This Lunar Empress Lux cosplay by Aza Miyuko is breathtaking.

Aza was photographed by Shiro Ang, who has had multiple cosplay shoots with other talented artists. The cosplay is accurate to a high level of detail to the Lunar Empress Lux cosmetic that was released in 2018 for the game’s Lunar Revel 2018 event.

Photo via Shiro Ang

Aza captured the essence of Lux by including all of the little details of her intricate costume, including the gold shoulder pieces and all the tassles and jewels that adorned her head and neck pieces. The shoot’s location also feels true to the character.

Photo via Shiro Ang

This clearly isn’t Aza’s first attempt at a cosplay—she’s made multiple great costumes before. For example, she’s cosplayed as a Christmas-themed D.va from Overwatch and a great K/DA Ahri from League.

Photo via Shiro Ang

Shiro, for his part, has been taking photos of cosplay for some time. The last cosplay he shot was of a great Ashe from Overwatch. You can check out all his work on his Instagram.