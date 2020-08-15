The LPL Summer finals will be held on Aug. 27

The Regional Finals will kick off the following day.

The 2020 LPL Summer Split finals will take place on Aug. 27 at 4:30am CT, the Chinese League of Legends league announced earlier today on Twitter.

The winning team will be crowned Summer Split champion and will directly qualify for the World Championship.

[OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT]



To celebrate the 9th Anniversary of LOL China, the 2020 #LPL SUMMER FINALS has officially been scheduled for 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟳.



Following that, the 2020 WORLD CHAMPION REGIONAL QUALIFIER has been scheduled for 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟴-𝟯𝟬. pic.twitter.com/q23CL94kE1 — LPL (@lplenglish) August 14, 2020

Related: Here are the results for the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs

After the LPL Summer’s winner is crowned champion, the Regional Finals will be held from Aug. 28 to 30 to decide which other teams will go to the World Championships later this fall.

The qualifier will gather four teams to battle it out, with both best teams earning their spot to the World Championship’s main event and play-in stage respectively.

Only FunPlus Phoenix have officially qualified thanks to their Spring’s result, which awarded them 30 points, despite having lost the first round of Summer’s playoffs. JD Gaming (100 points) and Top Esports (80 points) are also close to being qualified.

The first quarterfinals match of the LPL Summer playoffs saw Suning beating Victory Five 3-1 earlier today. The full schedule is available here.

The playoffs will continue tomorrow Aug. 16 with the second quarterfinals match between Invictus Gaming and LGD Gaming at 4am CT.