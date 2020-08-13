Here are the results for the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs

The 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs started today with an explosive match between the former League of Legends world champions FunPlus Phoenix and the emerging rookies on Victory Five.
LPL playoff matches are being held in an offline format without a live audience to protect players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
The top eight teams from the LPL Summer Split regular season are battling for a chance to be called the league’s most recent champion and a shot at this year’s World Championship in Shanghai.
|Rank
|Team name
|Series
|Games
|Points
|1
|Top Esports
|13-3
|27-10
|+17
|2
|JD Gaming
|13-3
|28-11
|+17
|3
|Invictus Gaming
|12-4
|26-15
|+11
|4
|Suning
|12-4
|25-17
|+8
|5
|Victory Five
|11-5
|26-15
|+11
|6
|LGD Gaming
|10-6
|22-18
|+4
|7
|Team WE
|9-7
|24-19
|+5
Here are the results from the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs.
Round one
- Aug. 13: Victory Five 3-1 FunPlus Phoenix
- Aug. 14: LGD vs. Team WE
Quarterfinals
- Aug. 15: Suning vs. Victory Five
- Aug. 16: Invictus Gaming vs. TBD
Semifinals
- Aug. 22: Top Esports vs. TBD
- Aug. 23: JD Gaming vs. TBD
Third-place match
- Aug. 25: TBD vs. TBD
Finals
- Aug. 27: TBD vs. TBD
Every match will be streamed at 4am CT on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.
This article will be updated until the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs conclude later this month.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.