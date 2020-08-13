Here are the results for the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs

The top eight LPL teams are battling for the title.

The 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs started today with an explosive match between the former League of Legends world champions FunPlus Phoenix and the emerging rookies on Victory Five.

LPL playoff matches are being held in an offline format without a live audience to protect players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The top eight teams from the LPL Summer Split regular season are battling for a chance to be called the league’s most recent champion and a shot at this year’s World Championship in Shanghai.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Top Esports 13-3 27-10 +17 2 JD Gaming 13-3 28-11 +17 3 Invictus Gaming 12-4 26-15 +11 4 Suning 12-4 25-17 +8 5 Victory Five 11-5 26-15 +11 6 LGD Gaming 10-6 22-18 +4 7 Team WE 9-7 24-19 +5 8 FunPlus Phoenix 9-7 22-19 +3

Here are the results from the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs.

Round one

Aug. 13: Victory Five 3-1 FunPlus Phoenix

3-1 FunPlus Phoenix Aug. 14: LGD vs. Team WE

Quarterfinals

Aug. 15: Suning vs. Victory Five

Aug. 16: Invictus Gaming vs. TBD

Semifinals

Aug. 22: Top Esports vs. TBD

Aug. 23: JD Gaming vs. TBD

Third-place match

Aug. 25: TBD vs. TBD

Finals

Aug. 27: TBD vs. TBD

Every match will be streamed at 4am CT on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.

This article will be updated until the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs conclude later this month.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.