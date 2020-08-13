Here are the results for the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs

The top eight LPL teams are battling for the title.

The 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs started today with an explosive match between the former League of Legends world champions FunPlus Phoenix and the emerging rookies on Victory Five.

LPL playoff matches are being held in an offline format without a live audience to protect players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The top eight teams from the LPL Summer Split regular season are battling for a chance to be called the league’s most recent champion and a shot at this year’s World Championship in Shanghai.

RankTeam nameSeriesGamesPoints
1Top Esports13-327-10+17
2JD Gaming13-328-11+17
3Invictus Gaming12-426-15+11
4Suning12-425-17+8
5Victory Five11-526-15+11
6LGD Gaming10-622-18+4
7Team WE9-724-19+5
8FunPlus Phoenix9-722-19+3

Here are the results from the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs.

Round one

  • Aug. 13: Victory Five 3-1 FunPlus Phoenix
  • Aug. 14: LGD vs. Team WE

Quarterfinals

  • Aug. 15: Suning vs. Victory Five
  • Aug. 16: Invictus Gaming vs. TBD

Semifinals

  • Aug. 22: Top Esports vs. TBD
  • Aug. 23: JD Gaming vs. TBD

Third-place match

  • Aug. 25: TBD vs. TBD

Finals

  • Aug. 27: TBD vs. TBD

Every match will be streamed at 4am CT on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.

This article will be updated until the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs conclude later this month.

