The 8 best Ezreal skins in League of Legends

Ezreal is the face of the AD carry role in League of Legends. Since he was introduced in 2010, he hasn’t received a major rework to his kit for one simple reason—it works perfectly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For years Ezreal has found himself in the meta, being one of the most popular picks in both solo queue and pro play.

With such a long career on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no surprise he has received more than a dozen skins. Choosing your go-to skin when there are so many of them is no easy feat. But don’t worry, we have selected a few of the best ones.

Here are the eight best skins for Ezreal in League of Legends

Pulsefire Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

There’s no better way to kick off the list than with his ultimate skin, Pulsefire Ezreal. With new sound and visual effects, voice, animations, recall, and transforming, there’s hardly a better skin than Pulsefire. Still, one thing that ultimate skins have in common is they’re quite expensive, and Pulsefire Ezreal is no exception, as he costs 3,250 Riot Points.

Porcelain Protector Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

The 2022’s Lunar New Year introduced a new skin line to League—Porcelain. These skins feature some really nice aesthetics, with the champions painted in blue and white colors, with some elements of Chinese culture in the background of their concept art. Ezreal also received a skin from the line, which is definitely one of the better ones made for the Prodigal Explorer. As one of the legendary skins, though, it’s not cheap. It will set players back 820 Riot Points.

Arcade Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Another legendary skin worth your attention is Arcade Ezreal. Like every skin from the line, it features champions in all-new, rather unusual pink, purple, and neon colors. With fresh sound and visual effects, animations, and additional quotes, it’s well worth your Riot Points.

Debonair Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Skins from the Debonair line have always been popular. While League’s skin lines usually take inspiration from pop culture, Debonair, as the name suggests, presents champions in classy outfits, making them look fit for a dinner party rather than a battle on Summoner’s Rift. Nevertheless, they present themselves brilliantly on the Rift as well, and Debonair Ezreal will cost you just 750 Riot Points.

Star Guardian Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian skins often make it to the lists of best skins for champions for one simple reason—they are just too good-looking. Like most Star Guardian outfits, this one features blue and white colors, imitating the look champions straight from space would have. Star Guardian Ezreal costs 1,350 Riot Points.

Striker Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Striker skins are the perfect gifts for soccer fans. And though Striker Ezreal is not obtainable anymore through the traditional method since it was released in 2010 to commemorate the 2010 FIFA World Cup, players can still obtain him via chests. And those who do may call themselves lucky. With a stunning blue and white outfit, Striker Ezreal will surely put some balls behind the net and help you earn wins on Summoner’s Rift as well.

TPA Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Some of the most beautiful skins in the game are crafted for the World Championship winners. One of the most original ones was made for Taipei Assassins, who hoisted the Summoner’s Cup in the Staples Center in 2013. With a red and white jacket, stylish headphones, and a huge glove, TPA Ezreal is one of the most interesting choices from the collection.

Nottingham Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Another unobtainable skin through the traditional way is Nottingham Ezreal. Nottingham is the home of Robin Hood, and as you probably figured out, the Prodigal Explorer’s skin resembles the look of the legendary figure. With a green and yellow outfit, you can rob your enemies of LP and become one of the best players in the game.