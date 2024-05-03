Splash art for Sejuani's Beast Hunter skin in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

T1 Oner has a simple message for LoL junglers in current lane swap meta

Oner had just a few words to say to solo queue players who face off against a lane swap following his win over FlyQuest at MSI 2024.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: May 3, 2024 03:19 pm

In competitive League of Legends, strategies come and go, shaping how the game is played one patch at a time. Lately, one strategy coming back from nostalgic times is the lane swap—and T1’s jungler Oner has just one suggestion for players who face a lane swap in solo queue. 

Recommended Videos

Lane swaps have crawled back into the current meta and are now a big deal, especially in pro play. But as veteran players know, the League community really loves to replicate strategies seen in tier-one play or international tournaments—most of the time without much success. So while Oner opted to keep the tips and tricks on how to counter this strategy to himself, as T1 is currently competing for the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational title, he did give precise instructions to solo queue players whose opponents try to lane swap: “Just have fun.”

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon of T1 arrives to compete during MSI Play-Ins
Oner has some straightforward advice for any frustrated League junglers. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

According to Oner, there’s “no way” to fix your strategy if you go up against lane swaps in solo queue at the moment as a jungler. Countering this strategy requires a good level of communication between you and your teammates, and when you’re trying to climb the ranks in solo queue, that’s rare to find or challenging to build in a short amount of time. 

Usually, lane swaps are done to dodge tough matchups in the bot lane and deny the enemy top laner farm at the same time. But pulling off a successful lane swap takes a lot of teamwork and communication, something that’s not always easy to come by in solo queue.

But when it works, a lane swap can give your team a big advantage. By teaming up in the top lane, you can push down the enemy’s tower before they have a chance to do the same to yours. Plus, it helps with map control and can give your duo lane a leg up in terms of gold and items.

Not everyone is a fan of the lane swap strategy, but you might encounter it in your ranked games for a few more weeks before the meta readjusts itself again. If that happens, you could try to establish smooth communication and a plan with your team—or follow Oner’s suggestion and “just have fun.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.10 notes
Glacial Olaf splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.10 notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 3, 2024
Read Article All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.9
Ashe overlooking the Freljord from the universe of League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.9
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 3, 2024
Read Article T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon of T1 during MSI Play-Ins
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.10 notes
Glacial Olaf splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.10 notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 3, 2024
Read Article All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.9
Ashe overlooking the Freljord from the universe of League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.9
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 3, 2024
Read Article T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon of T1 during MSI Play-Ins
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 3, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.