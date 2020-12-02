T1 extends Ellim’s contract and promotes Oner to finalize roster for LCK 2021 season

T1 has finalized its roster for the upcoming LCK 2021 season after extending the contract of Choi “Ellim” Elim’s contract and promoting Moon “Oner” Hyun-jun from academy, the organization announced today.
While Ellim proved to be a great jungler in LCK with a different playstyle compared to starter jungler Cuzz, Oner is a rookie who began his professional career during March this year on T1’s Academy roster.
T1 had a rough year which resulted in no World Championship qualification after multiple roster changes towards the end of the Summer Split.
Going into the offseason, T1 changed their coaches alongside some of the roster members with hopes to have a better season in the upcoming franchised LCK. While most positions have at least one substitute, the support role has only former DRX support Keria.
The full 10-man roster going into the next season is:
- Top: Canna, Zeus
- Jungle: Cuzz, Ellim, Oner
- Mid: Faker, Clozer
- ADC: Teddy, Gumayusi
- Support: Keria
With four core players remaining on the roster as in the previous year, the team should have enough synergy to secure at least a top three position in the next split. One question is who will be the starters going forward, eight players have a proven record, however the latest additions of Zeus and Oner could signify that T1 wants to give their rookies a shot as well.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.