T1 extends Ellim’s contract and promotes Oner to finalize roster for LCK 2021 season

T1 has finalized its roster for the upcoming LCK 2021 season after extending the contract of Choi “Ellim” Elim’s contract and promoting Moon “Oner” Hyun-jun from academy, the organization announced today.

While Ellim proved to be a great jungler in LCK with a different playstyle compared to starter jungler Cuzz, Oner is a rookie who began his professional career during March this year on T1’s Academy roster.

"Ellim" 최엘림 선수가 계약을 연장함과 동시에 "Oner" 문현준 선수가 아카데미에서 콜업되었습니다. 세 명의 정글러로 맞이하는 이번 시즌, 많은 기대 부탁드립니다.



We're excited to announce that Ellim extended his contract and Oner is called up to finish our roster.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/H3bIe2N4ie — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) December 2, 2020

T1 had a rough year which resulted in no World Championship qualification after multiple roster changes towards the end of the Summer Split.

Going into the offseason, T1 changed their coaches alongside some of the roster members with hopes to have a better season in the upcoming franchised LCK. While most positions have at least one substitute, the support role has only former DRX support Keria.

The full 10-man roster going into the next season is:

Top: Canna, Zeus

Jungle: Cuzz, Ellim, Oner

Mid: Faker, Clozer

ADC: Teddy, Gumayusi

Support: Keria

With four core players remaining on the roster as in the previous year, the team should have enough synergy to secure at least a top three position in the next split. One question is who will be the starters going forward, eight players have a proven record, however the latest additions of Zeus and Oner could signify that T1 wants to give their rookies a shot as well.

