Suning re-signs SofM ahead of 2021 LPL season

The jungler will be surrounded by high expectations in the upcoming season.

Vietnamese jungler Lê “SofM” Quang Duy will remain in Suning in the 2021 LPL season, the team announced earlier today.

After SofM’s contract with Suning expired on Nov.17 according to the GDC, rumors hinted at him being transferred to the LCS after he said having tried to contact TSM to join the organization in early 2020, but he will remain in the LPL.

We're happy to announce that SofM has successfully re-signed.

During this year, we ran into each other and grew together. In the future, Suning will continue to walk hand in hand with SofM. pic.twitter.com/l5IF2JOt84 — SUNING (@suning_gaming) December 17, 2020

SofM made a stir when he joined Suning in the LPL for the 2020 season due to his aggressive playstyle, original builds, and ability in snowballing his jungle. It made him a key element of Suning’s success and identity.

The team saw increasingly strong performance over the season, which then skyrocketed in the World Championship. They reached the finals as underdogs, but couldn’t grab the World title over DAMWON Gaming.

Going into the 2021 LPL Spring Split, Suning’s roster has yet to be finalized. They parted ways with support SwordArt, who transferred to TSM in the LCS, and signed Bilibili Gaming botlaner Xie “Jinjiao” Jin-Shan while Huanfeng is still officially in the main roster.

It made an overhaul in the coaching staff too, parting ways with coach Helper, head coach Chashao who joined JD Gaming, and analyst ZYB.